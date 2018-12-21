GreenPro Capital : Details

12th December 2018, a knowledge-sharing session titled 'Become Your Own CFO- 2019 Wealth Creation, Protection and Succession', has been successfully organized by GreenPro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ), in Hong Kong Wan Chai. High-Net-Worth individuals (HNWIs) including industry elites, entrepreneurs and corporate managers eagerly attended the sharing, grasping the opportunity to obtain useful information from the final event organized by GreenPro in 2018.

The demand on wealth and asset management has been gradually increasing due to the rising number of HNWIs and Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals (UHNWIs) today, creating wealth is never easy, but it requires even more effort to protect the wealth you've created and pass on wealth successfully to the next generation. The financial service providers today focus more on providing effective, professional, safe and stable wealth management plans, assisting families to actualize asset allocation, management, and succession.

The co-founder and CFO of GreenPro Capital, Gilbert Loke delivered a speech on the topic of 'family office and succession', Gilbert pointed out that family businesses today are having a great issue on their wealth protection and succession. Ariane de Rothschild, the spouse of Benjamin de Rothschild, also the sixth generation of Rothschild family, said that the first generation today is always struggling in making money, then the second generation focuses on keeping the money, and the third generation often has very different objective, therefore it is hard for families to keep their wealth for more than two generations today.

The pension specialist and consultant, Sarah Henderson explained on the topic of 'How to get your family trust well-planned?', she stressed that a family trust is an important tool in wealth management and succession, other than ensuring the safeness of the assets, the features, and functions of a family trust are highly flexible, private & confidential, and it also provides advantages in tax management.

A family trust is a comprehensive tool for managing family's assets, family trust helps to ensure the successful implementation of a customized financial plan, including maximizing the efficiency of wealth management, assuring wealth protection, wealth appreciation, and succession. The 3 major functions of a family trust are as follows:

Wealth protection: to avoid wealth depreciation

Wealth appreciation: rational investment and financial planning, ensure the steady growth of family wealth

Wealth allocation: the owner of the wealth could make a decision on who, when and how they want to pass on their wealth to

Since its establishment, GreenPro Family Offices has always focused on 'wealth creation, protection, and succession', utilizing family trust as the main framework to customize a comprehensive family financial plan for UHNWIs. Aware of the needs from different groups of people, GreenPro Family Offices provides tax planning, investment portfolio management, inheritance planning, and many more services, solving the issues and obstacles that families often encounter during the process of wealth management and succession, family business succession, risk management and more.

