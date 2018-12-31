GreenPro Capital : Details

Dear Shareholders,

2018 was an exciting year for Greenpro. Before I elaborate into details, let me offer my thanks and appreciation to all of my colleagues at Greenpro, and to our partners, clients, the board of directors, and investors. Thank you all for your support and recognition.

Positioning and Background

Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ) has a well-developed brand in ASEAN and China. Currently headquartered in Hong Kong, we have expanded into major cities in the ASEAN region (Malaysia and Thailand) plus the greater China area, including cities such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Taipei. We believe this coverage enables us to leverage our branding strategies across a diverse geographical footprint.

We believe we play an important role in the Greater Bay connecting ASEAN and China:

Due to the growth of the Greater Bay and One Belt One Road policies, China and ASEAN are expected to see increased cross-border collaboration in the future.

Situated in the center of Asia, Greenpro fulfills the role of fostering and facilitating funding and market opportunities between ASEAN and China.

We focus on assisting asset-light businesses and other emerging growth companies to capitalize, globalize and securitize their business values to achieve sustainable development and adapt to the challenges of the contemporary business world.

We assist these emerging companies to achieve their funding needs and IPO goals through understanding their values, providing expertise with any potential company restructuring, enhancing transparency and reducing uncertainty risk.

We believe the following factors contribute to our potential to become one of the most prominent financial services companies in Asia with over 150 employees serving our clients:

We are geographically viable. We have offices in Hong Kong (Financial Administration Centre), Shenzhen (New International Financial Centre) and Guangzhou (Wealth Centre).

Our diverse team, comprising employees from the mainland of the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, the United States, and the United Kingdom, allows us to use local knowledge (ASEAN - China) to serve our clients globally.

Our professionally qualified members, who hold the required financial licenses from Hong Kong Regulatory Authorities, provide us with the expertise and experience to give us a competitive advantage and serve our clients effectively, efficiently and economically.

Strategic Developments

Our official up-listing to the Nasdaq Stock Market in July 2018 enabled us to achieve a significant milestone for Greenpro. The Nasdaq listing was planned in 2013 and was part of our five-year growth plan. This achievement fulfilled our goals to our initial shareholders - bringing the company to Nasdaq and the benefits that such a national exchange affords for the Company and our shareholders.

In January, we launched our Taipei Office serving the local market and held a first seminar session introducing our services in Taiwan. In November, we set up our new office in Guangzhou, one of the wealthiest cities in China, and held a first seminar session introducing our services. In Thailand, we acquired a 49% equity interest in a local accounting firm, KSP Group, and renamed it to GREENPRO KSP Group, with the vision and goal to enhance our resources and strengthen our competitive advantages to serve clients in Thailand and overseas clients investing in Thailand. Our strategy is to assist in the development of the local businesses and help prepare companies for listing in local capital markets in the future.

We already executed a well-defined market launch and growth strategy:

On August 26, 2018, we announced collaboration agreements for 10 projects assisting companies with gaining access to various international capital markets. Greenpro intends to provide strong support services for these companies to help navigate their journey to an IPO and becoming a public company while focusing on our mission to assist these clients to capitalize and maximize their values on a global scale.

Strategic Alliance with PIKOM and SEAtech Ventures. Sharing a similar vision, we reached an agreement with PIKOM and SEAtech Ventures to integrate our respective capabilities to strengthen our relationship with them to serve IT related clients in Malaysia. This collaboration is expected to provide mentorship to high-growth emerging companies throughout their fundraising journey. Our experienced IPO team will also provide strong financial support and consultation during the process. We believe such efforts will help enable and facilitate the growth of ASEAN tech startups and scale-up companies.

Strategic Alliance with ETR Law Firm. Greenpro will utilize the strength of ETR Law Firm, one of the most reputable and largest professional law firms in Guangzhou, to enhance our business development. ETR Law Firm will provide comprehensive support and assistance to Greenpro relating to mergers and acquisitions, project management, investment evaluation and other financial services.

Joint Effort with China Shenzhen Family Office Association for White Paper publication. We contributed to the publication of the 'White Paper of China Family Office' for a better understanding and practice of the family office industry. We believe this participation helps us solidify the development of our wealth management services in the future.

Events & Marketing Campaigns

We implemented our marketing development through a series of events:

Bullvestors - Business Pitching Platform

CEO Thoughts and Talks - Interaction and Dialogue Sessions with CEOs

The Principles of Capital - Educational event regarding capital markets

Worldwide Wealth Wisdom Summit - Wealth Conference

Awards and Recognition

We received multiple awards this past year, including the HKB National Business Award 2018 and the Leaders of Innovation 2019 award from Corp Hub. We believe we helped contribute to the industry and society as demonstrated by these honors, which encourages Greenpro to take the initiative to embrace more challenges in the future.

Future Development Plan

Greenpro is in the process of carrying out the following development plan.

ADAQ Development. We intend to strengthen the development of ADAQ as an acceleration platform to assist high growth emerging companies in ASEAN and China to obtain funding and prepare for an IPO. A growing number of companies across South East Asia and the Greater Bay area are listing on the ADAQ market platform. The successful development of the platform will heighten the prospects of Greenpro's venture capital projects achieving success while aiming to widen market coverage to source for new potential projects.

Wealth Management Portfolio Development. The expansion in the population of High Net Worth Individuals in the Asia Pacific Region has created opportunities and needs for cross-border wealth management services. Leveraging our competitive advantages with integrated financial services and strategic offices, we are looking forward to enhancing our strategic development in wealth management, fund management, and asset management businesses. We continue to look for partnerships to explore the potential of wealth management, fund management, and asset management services, to combine with the assistance from our affiliates to provide customized wealth creation, wealth protection and wealth succession solutions for medium and high net worth individuals/families in the Asian region. We also expect to place more efforts into the development of our Wealth Network Database through Greenpro Synergy Network (G.S.N.) - a wealth and investment community focusing on wealth related information sharing.

Our existing VC portfolios have started to show a significant positive impact on our financial performance and we expect to achieve profitability by the end of 2018 as a result of the success of our VC projects. We expect more of our existing VC projects will successfully list on public exchanges, providing strong financial performance and marketing support to Greenpro's development while maximizing our shareholder's value.

For our long-term plan, we are looking forward to initiating the 'Greenpro Capital Tower' plan in ASEAN as an effort to further strengthen our operational base and market confidence. We are currently in the planning stage to build a 20 story building located in Malaysia as our ASEAN headquarters, enabling the market in the region to have better access to our services while also strengthening our market visibility. In addition, we plan to continue to grow through mergers and acquisitions. We are continuously sourcing synergetic and licensed financial institutions to strengthen our capabilities and scope of our services with the aim to widen our market coverage.

I believe Greenpro will start a new chapter in the future. As the New Year approaches, on behalf of Greenpro, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our clients and partners for your trust in us, to the shareholders for your continuous support, and to the board members, management team and staff for your commitment in the past year.

Lee, Chong Kuang

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Greenpro Capital Corp.

