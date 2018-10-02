GreenPro Capital : Official Launching of “The Principles of Capital” Sharing Session

28th September, GreenPro Synergy Network (hereinafter GSN) held its very first 'The Principles of Capital', 4 hours precious and priceless sharing session together with SeedComm Media on 27th September 2018 at Faber Tower, Kuala Lumpur. The CEO of GreenPro Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GRNQ), CK Lee and the CEO of Agape ATP Corp, Dato' Sri Dr. How Kok Choong (J.P) were specially invited to be the speakers of the event.

The sharing underlined the importance of understanding the ethical and effective ways in capital operations as well as avoiding the prevalent capital scams in our country today. The event also aims at putting entrepreneurs back on track from the deceitful side of the capital world. CK generously shared the theory of GreenPro Value-Capital Trilogy, he has been spending nearly 20 years in studying the in-depth meaning and the interrelationships between capital, value and wealth. To sum it up, GreenPro's 'Value-Capital Trilogy' can be referred to the creation of value by allocating resources efficiently and eventually leading to wealth appreciation strategically as a return to gain more right in the resources allocation. The comprehension and application of the theory help to accelerate the growth of the business, and with the support from securitization, the value of a company can be reflected and become quantifiable.

CK was saddened to see many Malaysian entrepreneurs were misled in blindly paying hundreds and thousands, in some occasions even more to attend the so-called 'capital classes' conducted by some self-proclaimed capital gurus coming from overseas. The logic is clear, these gurus are pretty infamous at home that explains why they have to leave their home country and to go overseas to deliver their classes. Most if not all do not possess any qualification in the financial industry and does not show any proof of their practical experience in the past. They are here to make some good bucks while not really delivering the results intended, some even promote the use of illegal ways in raising the fund which does not contribute to any long-term value gain for their businesses. CK stressed that, instead of worshiping the 'capital gurus' who came to Malaysia after encountering failure in their own countries, the local entrepreneurs should look for local certified experts and experienced professionals who manage to show good track records and accredited portfolios.

Entrepreneurs have to always look for the appropriate way to capitalize their company value, which in GreenPro's term that would be for a company to go for public listing. As the CEO of a public-listed company, CK truly understands the importance of securitization and how it benefits a company and achieve the long-term corporate goals. The public-listed companies have to be monitored under formal regulatory mechanism to ensure the business operation is in compliance with the law because the company has the responsibility and obligatory to disclose their information in order to stay transparent to their investors. CK also generously shared his 30 years of personal experience in the financial field and capital market to the audiences, winning a big round of applause for his thoughtful bits of advice and interesting stories which have inspired many audiences.

The second distinguished speaker of the day, Dato' Sri Dr. How had shared his personal experiences and the lesson he learned throughout his business venture. He is known to be a successful entrepreneur in Malaysia, the companies under his leadership and management do not only survive during the previous economic crisis but thrive. It shows that he is an intelligent and charismatic entrepreneur who equipped with powerful skill in growing his businesses. As always, things do not come easy at the very beginning, there was once in his business venture that he had to make a difficult decision on whether to liquidate his business on AGAPE (a nutrition brand), which was then a loss-making company. However, Dato Sri Dr. How knows very well that the business he is running is changing and saving people's lives, he was aware that the closing down of AGAPE will break off their products' supply and the group of consumers will be losing their health support. Therefore, upholding his value and mission of Agape, in delivering the best products for his customers, Dato' Sri Dr. How decided to continue the business. With hard work from the members of AGAPE and the support from GreenPro, AGAPE successfully listed itself on the US OTC Markets and is expected to be up-listed to NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) in early 2019. Following its up-listing to NYSE, AGAPE ATP will be the first and only Malaysian company listed on NYSE.

The event was attended by more than 100 audiences from different industries, the businessmen and High-Net-Worth Individuals managed to meet new networks during the event, actively exchanging their ideas and thoughts before and after the event. If you are keen to participate in the next 'The Principles of Capital' event, or the upcoming 'Worldwide Wealth Wisdom' event, please stay tuned on our Facebook Page GreenPro Synergy Network for more information.

