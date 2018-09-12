Log in
GreenSpace Brands : Announces Launch of Riot Eats™️, a new line of plant-based dairy products

09/12/2018 | 12:57am CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GreenSpace Brands Inc. Announces Launch of Riot Eats, a new line of plant-based dairy products

TORONTO, ONTARIO, September 11, 2018 - - GreenSpace Brands Inc. ("GreenSpace" or "the Company")

(TSXV: JTR) today announced the launch of Riot Eats, its new plant-based dairy brand. The brand will be unveiled to the trade this week in both the United States and Canada at the 2018 Natural Products Expo East (#8188) and CHFA East (#1135) respectively. Riot Eats is entering the market with several new products across multiple categories including plant-based cheeses, butter and spreads.

The introduction of Riot Eats is a continued demonstration of GreenSpace's ongoing commitment to develop internal brands and new products from idea to launch in innovative categories. Plant-based food is a skyrocketing vertical where sales rose 20 percent year-over-year, topping $3.3 billion dollars, according to Nielsen and the Plant Based Foods Association.

"The launch of Riot Eats builds upon our mission to bring better to more," said Matthew von Teichman, CEO of GreenSpace Brands. "The goal of Riot Eats is to flip the script on plant-based eating being a sacrifice to being an exciting personal gain. With high quality ingredients, unique category certifications, and great taste and performance, our products are perfect for anyone looking to defy category "norms" and try something new."

Riot Eats will launch as the only USDA Organic shredded and sliced cheese alternative brand in the North American market, and will defy category standards and limitations by providing higher quality products with superior taste.

Riot Eats will begin to rollout to both natural and conventional grocery channels in early 2019.

About GreenSpace Brands Inc.

GreenSpace is a Canadian-based brand ideation team that develops, markets and sells premium natural food products to consumers across Canada and the United States. Greenspace owns and operates the following brands: Love Child Organics., one of the fastest growing brands in Canada and a producer of 100% organic food for infants and toddlers made with the pure, 2 natural and most nutritionally-rich ingredients; Central Roast, a clean snacking brand that is one of the leading natural food brands in Canada; Rolling Meadow Dairy, Canada's leading grass fed dairy, delivering premium fluid and cultured products across Canada; Life Choices which features premium convenience meat products made with grass fed and pasture raised meats without the use of added hormones and antibiotics; Kiju, the Canadian market leader in the shelf stable organic juice segment; Cedar , the Canadian leader in cold pressed and gut health focused fresh juices and Go Veggie, one of the leading brand in North America in the emerging plant based dairy category. All brands are wholly owned and retail in a variety of natural and mass retail grocery locations across Canada and the United States.

For more information, visitwww.greenspacebrands.ca. GreenSpace's filings are also available atwww.SEDAR.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made under the heading "Outlook" and other statements concerning the Company's 2018 objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include the cyclical nature of the construction and agriculture industries, changes in general economic conditions and interest rates, adverse weather, cost and availability of materials used to manufacture the

Company's products, competitive developments, legislative and government policy changes, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 18, 2017 under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties Related to the Business" and as described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may impact the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements or levels of dividends and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change. Certain statements included in this press release may be considered "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for all purposes. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of thispress release and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ______________________________________________________________________________

For more information, please contact:

Matthew von Teichman

Greg Guyatt

President & Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

GreenSpace Brands Inc.

GreenSpace Brands Inc.

Tel: (416) 934-5034 Ext. 200

Tel: (416) 934-5034 Ext. 201

Disclaimer

Greenspace Brands Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 22:56:04 UTC
