GreenState Credit Union Drives First-Lien Mortgage Production with the Help of SimpleNexus

02/18/2020 | 02:50pm EST

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus, developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, announced that loan officers (LO) at GreenState Credit Union (GreenState) are using the SimpleNexus digital mortgage app to achieve record first mortgage production.

SimpleNexus

LEHI, Utah, Feb 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, announced that loan officers (LO) at GreenState Credit Union (GreenState) are using the SimpleNexus digital mortgage app to achieve record first mortgage production. In 2019, GreenState's 26 LOs produced more than 7,600 first-lien mortgage units, exceeding the lender's previous best by 1,600 units despite having fewer support staff on payroll.

GreenState adopted SimpleNexus in 2018 to streamline the lending process and improve its online lending functionality. Now the lender receives 63 percent of all mortgage applications through the SimpleNexus platform, amounting to more than 10,000 applications per year.

In addition to enabling GreenState to collect more loan applications, SimpleNexus has also helped the lender move those applications forward more quickly. Once borrowers complete an application, SimpleNexus prompts them to upload and submit verification documents right from their mobile phone or other web-enabled device. Similarly, LOs can review applications, order credit reports and send pre-approval letters from their preferred device, even if they're not in the office.

"I was a loan officer for 15 years, so every time I look at technology, I do it from the perspective of what we would need if I was still lending," said Ryan Doehrmann, vice president of mortgage lending at GreenState. "When we saw that our LOs could pull up an application, pull credit and send a pre-approval letter from a phone or tablet, we were sold. That kind of agility is a huge advantage - especially if your competition doesn't have it."

"SimpleNexus prides itself in building a product that helps our customers achieve measurable ROI while improving their teams' quality of life," said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen.

"We have enjoyed partnering with GreenState Credit Union to bring its loan officers a more agile way to review loan applications and guide borrowers to close."

About GreenState Credit Union:

GreenState Credit Union, formerly known as University of Iowa Community Credit Union, is a member-owned financial cooperative with 19 office locations. Since 1938, GreenState Credit Union has grown to become the largest credit union in Iowa, with almost $6 billion in assets and 205,000 members. GreenState Credit Union's "members first" philosophy has enabled it to be consistently ranked in the top 1% nationally for Return to Member.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus @GreenStateCU #digitalmortgage

News Source: SimpleNexus

Related link: https://simplenexus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/greenstate-credit-union-drives-first-lien-mortgage-production-with-the-help-of-simplenexus/
