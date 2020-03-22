GreenTech Environmental Manufactures Critical Surface and Air Purification Systems for CASPR Group; Ready for Hospitals Nationwide

CASPR Medik product supports disinfection efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

GreenTech Environmental and CASPR Group of Dallas, Texas announce an initiative with hospitals nationwide to install duct-mounted surface and air purification systems which protect both patients and staff by providing continuous disinfectant technology. The next installation will be conducted on Tuesday, March 24 at St. Luke’s UnityPoint Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa by CASPR technicians. The installation is happening ahead of schedule, necessitated by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The CASPR Medik product was developed in a collaboration between CASPR Group and GreenTech Environmental, specifically for the healthcare market to re-create the same natural processes that reduce outdoor pollution. The technology’s safe, natural purification actively seeks out and eliminates indoor air pollution and illness causing pathogens on surfaces and in the air. Unlike other technologies which require the use of strong chemicals or high-intensity UV light, both of which must be applied in unoccupied spaces, the CASPR Medik operates continuously and is safe for humans.

Although not tested specifically against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), CASPR Medik has demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2 on hard, nonporous surfaces. Therefore, CASPR Medik can be used against SARS-CoV-2 when used in accordance with the directions. Testing using CASPR Medik has been conducted against the Feline Calicivirus. This is a highly contagious virus that is one of the major causes of upper respiratory infections in cats. Feline Calicivirus is a well-known surrogate for Norovirus. Much like Norovirus and COVID-19, the Feline Calicivirus is an airborne viral particle spread through the air from sneezing or coughing, or coming into contact with infected surfaces.

GreenTech manufactures the CASPR Medik in the company’s Johnson City Tennessee manufacturing facility. The company has significantly increased production to meet demand for the CASPR Group for use in hospitals as well as other healthcare environments nationwide.

Allen Johnston, CEO and founder of GreenTech Environmental, says, “In this unprecedented time of world pandemic, people are looking for solutions to provide protection against bacteria and viruses for themselves and their loved ones. GreenTech has dedicated our company to developing safe active air purification technologies. Unlike filters which are ineffective at trapping or inactivating viruses, active technologies inactivate pathogens and break down harmful chemicals in the air and on surfaces using oxygen and hydrogen-based oxidizers, the same oxidizers found in nature.”

Gail Warrior, Chairman of the Board and co-founder of CASPR Group, adds: “Everyone at CASPR Group is dedicated to improving the health and safety of every human being by reducing pathogens found in the environment that may lead to illnesses. CASPR is built on principles that are more than ever before, committed to making our world safer for all.”

