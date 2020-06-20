GreenWise Market Opens Fifth Florida Location

A new GreenWise Market location opened today in Nocatee (Ponte Vedra), Florida, located in Nocatee Town Center, off of Crosswater Parkway.

“GreenWise Market is a place to find great food in a relaxed environment,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “It's a place where customers can connect with other food lovers, explore exciting new flavors and find unique products that support their individual needs.”

GreenWise Market features natural and organic items for foodies and health-conscious shoppers. Customers will find a prepared foods area with stations for gourmet pizzas, burrito bowls and wraps made with organic meats and cheeses, as well as vegan options. In addition, the store offers several in-house made specialties, including organic smoked meats, organic sausages and gourmet popcorn. The stores are divided into experience zones with simple names like

CARES — vitamins, nutritional supplements, natural soaps and shampoos, and more

CUTS — meats raised with no antibiotics or added hormones and sustainably-sourced seafood

EATS — made to order meals and grab and go foods like handcrafted gourmet sandwiches and pasta bowls

FINDS — a curated selection of wines and imported cheeses and

POURS — a beverage area featuring locally roasted coffee, wine and beer on tap or other selections to enjoy while shopping or relaxing at the bar.

Customers may also sign up for GreenWise Market REWARDS to receive personalized offers.

In addition to showcasing unique local products, each GreenWise Market features a mural created by a local artist. The Nocatee GreenWise Market is home to a still-life by Shawn Meharg. This painting shows ingredients and kitchen tools on a counter, as if a chef has paused in the middle of preparing a meal.

Nocatee (Ponte Vedra) is located in north Florida, just south of Jacksonville. The 25,147-square-foot location is the first GreenWise Market to open in the region and the fifth for the state. Earlier this week, GreenWise Market opened stores in Marietta, Georgia, and Odessa, Florida, bringing the total to nine stores.

GreenWise Market is a banner owned and operated by Publix Super Markets Inc., a privately owned Fortune 100 company. Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores throughout seven states in the Southeast. For more information about GreenWise Market, visit greenwisemarket.com. For more information about Publix, visit corporate.publix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200620005004/en/