Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GreenZone Solutions : Awarded Prime OASIS Pool 1 SB and 8(a)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 08:08am EDT

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenZone Solutions, Inc (GreenZone) is proud to announce that it has been awarded GSA's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Pool 1 contract as a prime in the small business (SB) and 8(a) categories. OASIS is designated as a Best-in-Class (BIC) contract vehicle by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Features of this government-wide Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) include the following: it allows acquisition experts to take advantage of pre-vetted, governmentwide contract solutions; and supports a government-wide migration to solutions that are mature and market-proven.

OASIS SB has been designed to address agencies' need for a full range of service requirements that integrate multiple professional service disciplines with the flexibility for all contract types and pricing at the task order level. Core disciplines for OASIS include Program Management, Management Consulting, Scientific, Engineering, Logistics, and Financial services. Additionally, Information Technology and ancillary services are also incorporated into these core disciplines.

"Winning this contract vehicle is a significant milestone for GreenZone and it launches a strong avenue for future growth within the Federal and Civilian market space," said Qasim Hussain, COO of GreenZone.

GreenZone was among the 40 Phase 1 awardees and apparent successful vendors for the first pool of the OASIS– Small Business contract vehicle. It is a 10-year $60 Billion contract vehicle.

About GreenZone

GreenZone, a fast-growing technology consulting firm providing innovative IT and business solutions to public sector clients, supports several federal agencies to include: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and Treasury. GreenZone specializes in data management and operations, data science and analytics, application development and modernization, and cybersecurity.

www.greenzoneinc.com

Media Contact:

Sarah George
Manager, Marketing and Business Development
sgeorge@greenzoneinc.com
202-670-6754

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenzone-solutions-awarded-prime-oasis-pool-1-sb-and-8a-301109222.html

SOURCE GreenZone Solutions


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aSYSCO : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:22aARCUS ASA : Invitation to presentation of Arcus' second quarter 2020 results, Tuesday August 18
AQ
08:22aVERTEX ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:22aZALANDO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
08:21aARCUS ASA : Invitation to presentation of Arcus' second quarter 2020 results, Tuesday August 18
AQ
08:21aKELLER GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08:20aDANSKE BANK A/S : Contemplated issuance of additional Tier 1 capital
AQ
08:19aKONE OYJ : wins order for one of the new Grand Paris Express metro lines in France
PU
08:19aPRUDENTIAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
PU
08:19aPRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Investor Deck
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group