GreenZone Solutions : Awarded Prime OASIS Pool 1 SB and 8(a)

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenZone Solutions, Inc (GreenZone) is proud to announce that it has been awarded GSA's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Pool 1 contract as a prime in the small business (SB) and 8(a) categories. OASIS is designated as a Best-in-Class (BIC) contract vehicle by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Features of this government-wide Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) include the following: it allows acquisition experts to take advantage of pre-vetted, governmentwide contract solutions; and supports a government-wide migration to solutions that are mature and market-proven.

OASIS SB has been designed to address agencies' need for a full range of service requirements that integrate multiple professional service disciplines with the flexibility for all contract types and pricing at the task order level. Core disciplines for OASIS include Program Management, Management Consulting, Scientific, Engineering, Logistics, and Financial services. Additionally, Information Technology and ancillary services are also incorporated into these core disciplines.

"Winning this contract vehicle is a significant milestone for GreenZone and it launches a strong avenue for future growth within the Federal and Civilian market space," said Qasim Hussain, COO of GreenZone.

GreenZone was among the 40 Phase 1 awardees and apparent successful vendors for the first pool of the OASIS– Small Business contract vehicle. It is a 10-year $60 Billion contract vehicle.

About GreenZone

GreenZone, a fast-growing technology consulting firm providing innovative IT and business solutions to public sector clients, supports several federal agencies to include: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and Treasury. GreenZone specializes in data management and operations, data science and analytics, application development and modernization, and cybersecurity.

www.greenzoneinc.com

Media Contact:

Sarah George

Manager, Marketing and Business Development

sgeorge@greenzoneinc.com

202-670-6754

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenzone-solutions-awarded-prime-oasis-pool-1-sb-and-8a-301109222.html

SOURCE GreenZone Solutions