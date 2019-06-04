Greenalia : nominated for the second year in a row, to the “European Small and Mid-Cap Awards” in the “Star of 2019” category

For the second year in a row, Greenalia has been nominated by Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) to the financial awards 'European European and Mid-Cap Awards', in the 'Star of 2019' category.

Antonio Fernández-Montells, CFO of the company, received the award in a ceremony as part of the MedCap 2019 Forum; the reference event for European investors and small and medium capitalization companies listed in Spain.

This awards are promoted jointly by European Issuers, FESE (European Securities Exchanges), the European Commission and the European Stock Exchanges, being the national European Stock Exchanges the ones who present their candidates in the different categories: 'International Star', 'Rising Star', 'Star of Innovation', 'Star of 2019' and 'Special Mention'.

The 'Star of 2019' category rewards the company with exceptional performance in its sector and clear growth potential. This award also takes into account the management and the team, as well as the destination of the funds obtained and the stock performance since the IPO.

The European Small and Mid-Cap Awards will be held on November 19, 2019 in Brussels, in a ceremony in which a winner will be chosen for each category.