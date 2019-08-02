Greenalia : obtains 84 million euros for the launch of five wind farms

Aug 1st 2019

Greenalia has obtained a loan of 84 million euros for the financing of five wind farms with an installed capacity of 74.22 MW.

The installations are included in the Eolo project that Greenalia develops in Galicia and will be fully operational in 2020. Four of them are located in the province of A Coruña and one in Lugo.

The operation has been structured through the project finance facility with a senior and a junior tranche -mezzanine-. Banco Sabadell acts as agent and coordinator in the senior tranche that reaches a value of 61 million euros. The subordinate tranche -mezzanine- has been signed for 22 million euros. Additionally, VAT and guarantee policies have been signed, as well as other instruments required in this type of financing.

In the financial closing, have also participated Watson Farley & Williams as legal advisor and Agere Energy & Infrastructure Partners as financial advisor and it means a key milestone for the fulfillment of the company's business plan, in particular, of the objectives set for this year.

In addition, as part of the capital structure, Greenalia has signed a bilateral loan with EPC provider (Elecnor S.A.), which will be involved in the Eolo project beyond the execution of the construction works.

Greenalia, which in 2017 became the first European SME to issue a green bond, will begin, in the coming weeks, the process to obtain the Green rating for this financing with Standard & Poor's.