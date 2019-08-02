Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greenalia : obtains 84 million euros for the launch of five wind farms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 05:05am EDT

Aug 1st 2019

Greenalia has obtained a loan of 84 million euros for the financing of five wind farms with an installed capacity of 74.22 MW.

The installations are included in the Eolo project that Greenalia develops in Galicia and will be fully operational in 2020. Four of them are located in the province of A Coruña and one in Lugo.

The operation has been structured through the project finance facility with a senior and a junior tranche -mezzanine-. Banco Sabadell acts as agent and coordinator in the senior tranche that reaches a value of 61 million euros. The subordinate tranche -mezzanine- has been signed for 22 million euros. Additionally, VAT and guarantee policies have been signed, as well as other instruments required in this type of financing.

In the financial closing, have also participated Watson Farley & Williams as legal advisor and Agere Energy & Infrastructure Partners as financial advisor and it means a key milestone for the fulfillment of the company's business plan, in particular, of the objectives set for this year.

In addition, as part of the capital structure, Greenalia has signed a bilateral loan with EPC provider (Elecnor S.A.), which will be involved in the Eolo project beyond the execution of the construction works.

Greenalia, which in 2017 became the first European SME to issue a green bond, will begin, in the coming weeks, the process to obtain the Green rating for this financing with Standard & Poor's.

Eolo Project

Currently, Greenalia is already building the Miñón wind farm in the province of A Coruña and Ourol in Lugo, with an investment of 28 and 26 million euros respectively. The remaining installations covered by this financing are: Alto de Croa I (7 MW), Alto de Croa II (10.4 MW) and Monte Tourado (10.4 MW).The Eolo project includes three additional wind farms whose financial closing is planned for the 4Q 2019: Campelo (40.5 MW), Bustelo (45 MW) and Monte Toural (18 MW).The company does not rule out joining any additional project with the goal of exceeding the 200 MW of wind power installed by the end of 2020, which would mean, -together with the 50MW the Curtis-Teixeiro biomass plant-, an installed capacity over 250MW by the end of next year meaning an energy production exceeding 1GWh/year.The wind developments that Greenalia is carrying out in Galicia will generate, in addition to a positive environmental, economic and social benefits, promoting job creation and growth in the areas where the projects are located. The start-up of these instalations will involve the generation of 750 jobs during the construction phase.

Disclaimer

Greenalia SA published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 09:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:35aSiberian Storm blows in a £1.3 million windfall for one lucky NetBet player!
GL
05:30aPRESS RELEASE : Good grades for PŸUR at the hotline-test of connect
PU
05:30aCONTANGO : Further Acquisition Update
PU
05:30aSINOTRUK HONG KONG : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 3...
PU
05:30aPANTRONICS : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG (in PDF)
PU
05:30aPANTRONICS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities-For the month ended 31 July 2019 (in PDF)
PU
05:30aPROSPERITY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT 2019 Interim Results
PU
05:30aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:29aALPHABET : Google to allow Android users in Europe choose default search engine
RE
05:26aMorgan Stanley Closes in on Controlling Stake in China JV
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
3BARCLAYS PLC : RBS to miss profit target as Brexit warning signs build
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA-owner IAG gains on profit rise, outlook despite strike threat
5TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Backs Guidance; 1st Half Revenues Slipped

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group