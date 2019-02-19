Greenbacker Acquires 6.3 MW of Solar Energy Projects from Melink Corporation

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC (“the Company”) announced today
that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it signed an agreement to
purchase the managing member interest to a 6.3 megawatt (MW) portfolio
of two utility scale solar projects (“Rockville Portfolio”) from Melink
Corporation (“Melink”). The Rockville Portfolio projects have been
operating since 2014.
The projects consist of a 3.1 MW site ground-mounted project and a 3.2
MW roof-mounted project, both located in Indianapolis, Indiana. The
projects are contracted for 15 years through power purchase agreements
with Indianapolis Power & Light (“IP&L”) and have approximately 10 years
remaining under the contracts.
“With the Rockville Portfolio acquisition, we continue to expand our
operating portfolio, adding assets with proven performance,” said
Charles Wheeler, CEO of the Company. “We are pleased to continue to
execute on our pipeline of operating renewable energy projects which
exceed the Company’s investment criteria.”
With the addition of the Rockville Portfolio, the Company will own
approximately 377.7 MW of generating capacity (including assets that are
to be constructed) comprising 61.5 MW of wind facilities and 316.2 MW of
utility-scale and distributed solar facilities.
About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company
Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly registered,
non-traded limited liability company that owns a diversified portfolio
of income-producing renewable energy power plants, energy efficiency
projects and other sustainable investments. For more information, please
visit www.greenbackercapital.com.
About Melink
Melink is a global leader in energy efficiency and renewable energy
solutions for the commercial building industry. Products and services
include HVAC testing & balancing services, demand control kitchen
ventilation systems, building pressure monitoring controls, and solar PV
and geothermal HVAC systems. For more information, please visit www.melinkcorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are
not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results
to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the
forward-looking statements are made. Although the Company believes the
expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon
reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations
will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. The Company
undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement
contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in the
Company’s expectations.
