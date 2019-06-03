Greenberg Gross LLP : Announces New Partner Deborah Mallgrave

Greenberg
Gross LLP announced today that Deborah
Mallgrave has joined the firm as a partner, resident in the Orange
County office. Ms. Mallgrave, who is one of the region’s foremost
experts on e-discovery, is a seasoned trial attorney who has represented
clients in complex business disputes for more than 20 years. Her
significant trial victories include a multi-million dollar judgment on a
cross-complaint against one of the world’s largest semiconductor
manufacturers, as well as a defense verdict in a fraud case on behalf of
an import company and its executives.
Deborah Mallgrave (Photo: Business Wire)
“I am very passionate about the law and providing my clients with the
best representation possible, and am thrilled to be joining a team of
highly talented lawyers who feel the same way. The lawyers here motivate
and push each other to perform their very best,” Ms. Mallgrave said.
Ms. Mallgrave has extensive experience in cases involving shareholder
and partnership disputes, as well as litigation concerning intellectual
property, trusts, real estate, unfair competition, and class actions.
“Deborah’s versatility in handling complex business litigation matters
and her expertise in e-discovery make her a perfect fit for our firm,
which handles cutting-edge cases on both the plaintiff and defense
side,” said Co-Founder and Managing Partner Alan A. Greenberg.
“We are delighted that Deborah is joining the team,” added Co-Founder
Wayne R. Gross. “She is an exceptional lawyer who has a combination of
attributes that will greatly benefit our clients.”
Ms. Mallgrave, in addition to maintaining a robust legal practice, has
passionately supported the Public Law Center’s mission to ensure that
Orange County’s low-income residents have access to justice. Her
unwavering commitment to assist the indigent resulted in her being
recognized as the PLC’s Attorney of the Year in 2009. Ms. Mallgrave will
serve as President of the PLC’s Board of Directors in 2020, and has
served on the Board since 2013. “As lawyers, and as a society, we have
an obligation to ensure that the justice system remains available to all
who need it, and to be a voice for those who might not otherwise be
heard. I am honored to be one such voice.”
Ms. Mallgrave graduated from Vermont Law School magna cum laude,
where she served as managing editor of the Vermont Law Review and
taught legal writing as a Dean’s Fellow. She joins the firm from Snell &
Wilmer.
Greenberg Gross LLP is an elite business litigation firm that handles
high-stakes business cases and white collar defense matters across the
country. U.S. News Media Group has named the firm among its “Best Law
Firms” for commercial litigation and white collar defense every year
since the firm’s inception. The firm has offices in Los Angeles and
Orange County, California.
Los Angeles
Orange County
601 S. Figueroa Street
650 Town Center Drive
30th Floor
Suite 1700
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Main (213) 334-7000
Main (949) 383-2800
Fax (213) 334-7001
Fax (949) 383-2801
