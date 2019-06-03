Log in
Greenberg Gross LLP : Announces New Partner Deborah Mallgrave

06/03/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

Greenberg Gross LLP announced today that Deborah Mallgrave has joined the firm as a partner, resident in the Orange County office. Ms. Mallgrave, who is one of the region’s foremost experts on e-discovery, is a seasoned trial attorney who has represented clients in complex business disputes for more than 20 years. Her significant trial victories include a multi-million dollar judgment on a cross-complaint against one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, as well as a defense verdict in a fraud case on behalf of an import company and its executives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005880/en/

Deborah Mallgrave (Photo: Business Wire)

Deborah Mallgrave (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am very passionate about the law and providing my clients with the best representation possible, and am thrilled to be joining a team of highly talented lawyers who feel the same way. The lawyers here motivate and push each other to perform their very best,” Ms. Mallgrave said.

Ms. Mallgrave has extensive experience in cases involving shareholder and partnership disputes, as well as litigation concerning intellectual property, trusts, real estate, unfair competition, and class actions.

“Deborah’s versatility in handling complex business litigation matters and her expertise in e-discovery make her a perfect fit for our firm, which handles cutting-edge cases on both the plaintiff and defense side,” said Co-Founder and Managing Partner Alan A. Greenberg.

“We are delighted that Deborah is joining the team,” added Co-Founder Wayne R. Gross. “She is an exceptional lawyer who has a combination of attributes that will greatly benefit our clients.”

Ms. Mallgrave, in addition to maintaining a robust legal practice, has passionately supported the Public Law Center’s mission to ensure that Orange County’s low-income residents have access to justice. Her unwavering commitment to assist the indigent resulted in her being recognized as the PLC’s Attorney of the Year in 2009. Ms. Mallgrave will serve as President of the PLC’s Board of Directors in 2020, and has served on the Board since 2013. “As lawyers, and as a society, we have an obligation to ensure that the justice system remains available to all who need it, and to be a voice for those who might not otherwise be heard. I am honored to be one such voice.”

Ms. Mallgrave graduated from Vermont Law School magna cum laude, where she served as managing editor of the Vermont Law Review and taught legal writing as a Dean’s Fellow. She joins the firm from Snell & Wilmer.

Greenberg Gross LLP is an elite business litigation firm that handles high-stakes business cases and white collar defense matters across the country. U.S. News Media Group has named the firm among its “Best Law Firms” for commercial litigation and white collar defense every year since the firm’s inception. The firm has offices in Los Angeles and Orange County, California.

                       

Los Angeles

Orange County

601 S. Figueroa Street

650 Town Center Drive

30th Floor

Suite 1700

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Main (213) 334-7000

Main (949) 383-2800

Fax (213) 334-7001

Fax (949) 383-2801


© Business Wire 2019
About