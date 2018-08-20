Greenberg Gross LLP : Elevates Star Litigator Sarah Kelly-Kilgore to Partner

Greenberg
Gross LLP, a high-stakes business litigation law firm, is pleased to
announce the elevation of Sarah
Kelly-Kilgore to Partner. Ms. Kilgore handles trial and appellate
matters for public and private companies, high-level executives, and
celebrities. Since joining Greenberg Gross in March 2017, Ms. Kilgore
has led a number of the firm’s most high-profile cases, including a
multimillion-dollar fraudulent-transfer action, an employment action on
behalf of an in-house attorney involving claims of workplace
retaliation, and several major breach-of-contract actions. Ms. Kilgore
is lead counsel on the firm’s two
cases currently pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, both of which
involve significant First Amendment issues.
“Sarah isn’t afraid to tackle the most challenging cases, and already
has an unparalleled track record as a star litigator,” said Co-Founder
and Managing Partner Alan
A. Greenberg. “We have total confidence in her capabilities and the
value she’ll continue to bring to our clients.”
“Sarah is a force to be reckoned with,” said Co-Founder Wayne
R. Gross. “She consistently goes above and beyond for clients, and
is known for her ingenuity, strategic legal counsel, and leadership.”
Prior to starting her legal career, Ms. Kilgore was an Academic
All-American at San Diego State University, where she led the women’s
water polo team to its first NCAA Final Four appearance. Ms. Kilgore
also served as the starting goalkeeper for the women’s national champion
team in Australia’s National Water Polo League.
“Coming from a competitive sports background, I knew that I found the
right team when I joined Greenberg Gross,” said Ms. Kilgore. “The firm
routinely delivers results in some of the country’s most significant
high-stakes litigation cases, while continuing to provide the one-on-one
service that our clients deserve. I am thrilled to be fulfilling the
role of Partner in a firm that puts a premium on delivering the highest
level of client service, legal advocacy, and cutting-edge trial skills.”
Ms. Kilgore’s practice focuses on complex business litigation matters,
including private litigation in state and federal court, regulatory and
enforcement actions, and sensitive internal investigations. She earned
her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center, where she was
Editor in Chief of the American Criminal Law Review, and she is
admitted to practice in the State of California, District of Columbia,
U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and
U.S. District Courts for the Central, Eastern, Northern, and Southern
Districts of California.
In addition to her practice, Ms. Kilgore is member of the executive
committees for both the Barristers and Business & Corporations Law
Sections of the L.A. County Bar Association. She also serves on the
Leadership Council for Public Counsel, a pro bono organization that
provides legal services and community outreach across Los Angeles.
