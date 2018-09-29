Log in
Greenberg Gross LLP : Wins Defense Verdict for Am Law 200 Law Firm against Heirs of Dairy Empire

09/29/2018 | 01:52am CEST

On Thursday, Greenberg Gross LLP obtained a jury verdict in favor of Buchalter APC, an Am Law 200 law firm, in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit brought by the heirs to the Alta-Dena dairy empire. The complete defense verdict, which followed 16 trial days and approximately two days of deliberation, rejected a lawsuit filed in 2010 against Buchalter and others. The heirs alleged that an estate planning attorney, who had worked at Buchalter between 2007 and 2010, engaged in various forms of misconduct relating to the dairy family’s estate plan.

Although the estate plan had already been created several years before the attorney joined Buchalter, the heirs told the jury in their opening statement that Buchalter should be held responsible for damages in the range of $150 million or more. The case included a claim for violation of RICO that, if successful, would have resulted in treble damages and an award of attorney fees. Several other defendants settled with the heirs on the eve of trial, leaving Buchalter as the only defendant at trial.

Prior to closing arguments, Buchalter won a directed verdict on the issue of punitive damages. After reviewing all of the evidence presented by both sides, the trial court concluded that Buchalter “did exactly what employers are supposed to do” when presented with a claim of misconduct against the estate planning attorney.

Alan A. Greenberg and Wayne R. Gross, both recently named in the Daily Journal’s list of the Top 100 lawyers in California, led the successful defense on behalf of Buchalter. They were joined at trial by associates Stephanie S. Elder and Claire-Lise Y. Kutlay, and paralegal Allison Romero.

Buchalter Chief Financial Officer Pamela K. Webster, who testified at the trial and was present throughout the proceedings, said: “We are grateful to the jury for seeing that Buchalter did nothing wrong.” Ms. Webster credited the efforts of Greenberg Gross: “We would also like to thank our lawyers for their superb work throughout this case. Strategic, tenacious, and in consummate command of the evidence and the law, they ensured we were well represented every step of this long road.”

The case is Ruth McClamma Stueve, et al. v. Raymond Novell, et al.¸ Case No. 30-2010-00411651 (Superior Court of California, County of Orange, Civil Complex Division)

Greenberg Gross LLP is an elite business litigation firm that specializes in high-stakes business cases and white collar defense matters across the country. The firm represents public and private companies, prominent law firms, high net worth individuals, and celebrities in their most significant cases. U.S. News – Best Lawyers® has named the firm among its “Best Law Firms” every year since the firm’s inception. Greenberg Gross LLP has offices in Los Angeles and Orange County.

Los Angeles
601 S. Figueroa Street, 30th Floor
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Main (213) 334-7000

Orange County
650 Town Center Drive, Suite 1700
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Main (949) 383-2800

www.ggtriallaw.com


© Business Wire 2018
