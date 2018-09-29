Greenberg Gross LLP : Wins Defense Verdict for Am Law 200 Law Firm against Heirs of Dairy Empire

On Thursday, Greenberg Gross LLP obtained a jury
verdict in favor of Buchalter APC, an Am Law 200 law firm, in a
multimillion-dollar lawsuit brought by the heirs to the Alta-Dena dairy
empire. The complete defense verdict, which followed 16 trial days and
approximately two days of deliberation, rejected a lawsuit filed in 2010
against Buchalter and others. The heirs alleged that an estate planning
attorney, who had worked at Buchalter between 2007 and 2010, engaged in
various forms of misconduct relating to the dairy family’s estate plan.
Although the estate plan had already been created several years before
the attorney joined Buchalter, the heirs told the jury in their opening
statement that Buchalter should be held responsible for damages in the
range of $150 million or more. The case included a claim for violation
of RICO that, if successful, would have resulted in treble damages and
an award of attorney fees. Several other defendants settled with the
heirs on the eve of trial, leaving Buchalter as the only defendant at
trial.
Prior to closing arguments, Buchalter won a directed verdict on the
issue of punitive damages. After reviewing all of the evidence presented
by both sides, the trial court concluded that Buchalter “did exactly
what employers are supposed to do” when presented with a claim of
misconduct against the estate planning attorney.
Alan
A. Greenberg and Wayne
R. Gross, both recently named in the Daily Journal’s list of
the Top 100 lawyers in California, led the successful defense on behalf
of Buchalter. They were joined at trial by associates Stephanie S. Elder
and Claire-Lise Y. Kutlay, and paralegal Allison Romero.
Buchalter Chief Financial Officer Pamela K. Webster, who testified at
the trial and was present throughout the proceedings, said: “We are
grateful to the jury for seeing that Buchalter did nothing wrong.” Ms.
Webster credited the efforts of Greenberg Gross: “We would also like to
thank our lawyers for their superb work throughout this case. Strategic,
tenacious, and in consummate command of the evidence and the law, they
ensured we were well represented every step of this long road.”
The case is Ruth McClamma Stueve, et al. v. Raymond Novell, et al.¸ Case
No. 30-2010-00411651 (Superior Court of California, County of Orange,
Civil Complex Division)
Greenberg Gross LLP is an elite business litigation firm that
specializes in high-stakes business cases and white collar defense
matters across the country. The firm represents public and private
companies, prominent law firms, high net worth individuals, and
celebrities in their most significant cases. U.S. News – Best Lawyers®
has named the firm among its “Best Law Firms” every year since the
firm’s inception. Greenberg Gross LLP has offices in Los Angeles and
Orange County.
