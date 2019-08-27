Greenberg Gross Partner Sarah Kelly-Kilgore Named “Top 40 Under 40” Lawyer in California by Daily Journal

The Los Angeles Daily Journal has named Sarah Kelly-Kilgore, Administrative Partner of Greenberg Gross LLP’s Los Angeles office, as one of the Top 40 Lawyers Under 40 in California. Kilgore was recognized for her leading role on a number of the firm’s most high-profile matters, including a blockbuster gender discrimination lawsuit against Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. for depriving female attorneys of equal pay and retaliating against them for seeking pay equity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005812/en/

Sarah Kelly-Kilgore (Photo: Business Wire)

The Daily Journal profile also highlights Kilgore’s role as counsel of record on two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, both of which involved significant First Amendment issues, as well as her role in a high-profile criminal appeal pending before the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Additionally, the profile discusses her work in a groundbreaking trade secrets lawsuit against Uber Technologies, Inc., likening her work as a top litigator to her prior experience as a professional athlete.

“Sarah is more than deserving of this recognition,” said Co-Founder and Managing Partner Alan A. Greenberg. “She is a force to be reckoned with in both trial and appellate courtrooms across the country.”

“I am honored to have been selected as a Top 40 Lawyer Under 40 in California,” commented Kilgore. “I am also thankful to be working with such an outstanding group of colleagues at a law firm that strives for excellence in pursuing justice on behalf of its clients.”

In addition to her practice, Kilgore serves as Vice President of the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Barristers/Young Attorneys Section and on the Leadership Council for Public Counsel, a pro bono organization that provides legal services and community outreach across Los Angeles.

Click here to read Kilgore’s full Daily Journal profile.

Greenberg Gross LLP is an elite business litigation firm that handles high-stakes business cases and white collar defense matters across the country. U.S. News Media Group has named the firm among its “Best Law Firms” for commercial litigation and white collar defense every year since the firm’s inception. The firm has offices in Los Angeles and Orange County, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005812/en/