Greenberg Gross Recognized for Two “Top Verdicts” of 2018

Greenberg Gross LLP is pleased to announce that two of its 2018 trial
victories were featured in the “Top Verdicts” list published annually by
the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal. The special
edition highlights the “Largest and Most Significant Verdicts” in
California for the year 2018. The firm achieved both a top plaintiff
verdict and a top defense verdict, an accomplishment that no other firm
matched.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005529/en/
Alan A. Greenberg (Photo: Business Wire)
The firm’s top defense verdict was obtained on behalf of AmLaw 200 firm,
Buchalter APC, which was sued for civil racketeering, fraud, breach of
fiduciary duties, and legal malpractice. The plaintiffs sought up to
$500 million, but Buchalter prevailed on all counts. The trial team
included Co-founding Partners Alan
A. Greenberg and Wayne
R. Gross, and Associate Claire-Lise
Y. Kutlay. Read
the full profile of Stueve et al. v. Novell et al.
The firm’s top plaintiff verdict was obtained on behalf of Susanna
Contreras Smith, former superintendent for the Montebello Unified School
District, whose employment was terminated after she helped to expose
corruption within the District. The $2.75 million whistleblower verdict
included more than $900,000 for emotional distress. In addition, the
court later granted a $3.29 million attorney’s fee award for the firm’s
work on the case. The trial team included Partner David
M. Stein and Associate Kutlay.
Read
the full profile of Smith et al. v. Montebello Unified School
District et al.
“We are delighted to have two of our 2018 trial victories – one on the
plaintiff side and the other on the defense side – recognized among the
most significant verdicts in California,” said Greenberg, who also
serves as Managing Partner of the firm. “Credit for these victories goes
to all those at our firm – both attorneys and staff –- who worked so
diligently on behalf of our clients. This was truly a team effort in
both matters, and I am extremely proud that we were able to prevail for
the firm’s clients in such significant cases.”
Greenberg Gross LLP is an elite business litigation firm that
specializes in high-stakes business cases and white collar defense
matters across the country. The firm represents public and private
companies, prominent law firms, high-net-worth individuals and
celebrities in their most significant cases. U.S. News – Best Lawyers®
has named Greenberg Gross LLP among its “Best Law Firms” every year
since the firm’s inception in 2013. Greenberg Gross LLP has offices in
Los Angeles and Orange County.
Los Angeles
601 S. Figueroa Street
30th Floor
Los
Angeles, CA 90017
Main (213) 334-7000
Fax (213) 334-7001
Orange County
650 Town Center Drive
Suite 1700
Costa
Mesa, CA 92626
Main (949) 383-2800
Fax (949) 383-2801
www.ggtriallaw.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005529/en/