Greenberg Gross Recognized for Two “Top Verdicts” of 2018

Greenberg Gross LLP is pleased to announce that two of its 2018 trial victories were featured in the “Top Verdicts” list published annually by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal. The special edition highlights the “Largest and Most Significant Verdicts” in California for the year 2018. The firm achieved both a top plaintiff verdict and a top defense verdict, an accomplishment that no other firm matched.

The firm’s top defense verdict was obtained on behalf of AmLaw 200 firm, Buchalter APC, which was sued for civil racketeering, fraud, breach of fiduciary duties, and legal malpractice. The plaintiffs sought up to $500 million, but Buchalter prevailed on all counts. The trial team included Co-founding Partners Alan A. Greenberg and Wayne R. Gross, and Associate Claire-Lise Y. Kutlay. Read the full profile of Stueve et al. v. Novell et al.

The firm’s top plaintiff verdict was obtained on behalf of Susanna Contreras Smith, former superintendent for the Montebello Unified School District, whose employment was terminated after she helped to expose corruption within the District. The $2.75 million whistleblower verdict included more than $900,000 for emotional distress. In addition, the court later granted a $3.29 million attorney’s fee award for the firm’s work on the case. The trial team included Partner David M. Stein and Associate Kutlay. Read the full profile of Smith et al. v. Montebello Unified School District et al.

“We are delighted to have two of our 2018 trial victories – one on the plaintiff side and the other on the defense side – recognized among the most significant verdicts in California,” said Greenberg, who also serves as Managing Partner of the firm. “Credit for these victories goes to all those at our firm – both attorneys and staff –- who worked so diligently on behalf of our clients. This was truly a team effort in both matters, and I am extremely proud that we were able to prevail for the firm’s clients in such significant cases.”

