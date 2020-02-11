Log in
Greenbriar Equity Group : Announces Promotion of New Managing Partners

02/11/2020 | 07:01am EST

RYE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbriar Equity Group LP, a New York-based investment firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Weiss and Niall McComiskey to Managing Partner.

"Michael and Niall have both distinguished themselves as respected leaders and proven investment professionals," said Regg Jones, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Greenbriar.  "Their promotions to Managing Partner reflects the strong confidence we have in their abilities. They have been instrumental in creating new investment opportunities and embody the talent, performance and commitment that we value in our culture."

Mr. Weiss joined Greenbriar in 2004 and has led the sourcing and structuring of a number of investments with a particular focus on the rail, logistics, and industrial & business services sectors. He currently serves as a Director of Lasership, Nordco, Spireon, and Seko Logistics. Prior to joining Greenbriar, he worked in the Financial Sponsors and Leveraged Finance Group at Merrill Lynch & Co. Mr. Weiss graduated magna cum laude with distinction in economics and a minor in religion from Duke University.

Mr. McComiskey joined Greenbriar in 2006 and leads the firm's investment activities in the distribution sector, while also having worked on investments in the aerospace, commercial vehicle, and maritime sectors. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of BDP International, DART Aerospace, and Electrical Source.  Prior to joining Greenbriar, Mr. McComiskey was a Vice President at HSH Nordbank AG. Previously, he worked in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group at Deutsche Bank AG. Mr. McComiskey received a BA in economics from Yale University.

About Greenbriar

Founded in 1999, Greenbriar Equity Group is a private equity firm with over $4.0 billion of committed capital focused on investing in market-leading manufacturing and services businesses in partnership with proven management teams. Greenbriar looks to identify companies capitalizing on strong long-term growth prospects that can benefit from Greenbriar's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executive relationships, strategic insight and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include aerospace and defense, industrial distribution, logistics, transportation and related business services and specialty manufacturing. Additional information may be found at www.greenbriarequity.com.

CONTACT:
Mark Semer
Kekst CNC
212-521-4802

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbriar-equity-group-announces-promotion-of-new-managing-partners-301002417.html

SOURCE Greenbriar Equity Group


© PRNewswire 2020
