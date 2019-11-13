Greenbuild International Conference and Expo to Bring the World's Largest Convening of Leaders in Sustainability to Atlanta November 19 – 22

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After announcing the city achieved LEED Silver certification, Atlanta will further strengthen its commitment to sustainability by once again hosting the 2019 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo Nov. 19 – 22 at the LEED Gold Georgia World Congress Center. The world’s largest event dedicated to green building will feature four days of networking, educational sessions and green building tours, as well as daily keynote addresses delivered by visionary leaders including Jeanne Gang, architect; Dr. Bernice King, renowned civil rights and peace advocate; Jamie Margolin, teen climate change activist; and Dr. Marshall Shepherd, a leading international expert in weather and climate among other speakers.



Known for showcasing the latest trends and technologies shaping the development of green buildings, cities, and communities, the international event will bring professionals in architecture, construction, engineering, planning, and interior design who depend on thoughtful and ethical solutions which promote wellness and resiliency in construction and urban development to downtown Atlanta.



In the Expo Hall, attendees will be joined by 300 exhibitors from across the green building sector who will be showcasing leading products and technology for the sustainable building industry. Focused on the latest topics and trends, attendees will find exhibitors who specialize in building performance, human health & wellness, smart energy and more, including the Mindful Materials Pavilion – an area dedicated to deepening the conversation around materials transparency and product certifications. With a microgrid powering a portion of the show floor using solar panels and a tiny sustainable home on display, the Expo Hall will be a destination for engaging activities and discussions, as well as additional education sessions.

“As a rising star in the green building revolution, Atlanta is the perfect backdrop for this year’s Greenbuild Conference, and we are proud to showcase the amazing strides the local community has made to better the quality of life for its residents,” said Sherida Sessa, Greenbuild brand director. “Greenbuild attendees will not only be able to discuss the impact of connecting people, community, and built spaces in creating a truly sustainable future, but they can experience a tangible representation of this vision firsthand by simply stepping outside the Expo Hall and seeing some of the city’s model green buildings.”

To honor both the state and the city’s commitment to sustainability, local Georgia dignitaries will be in attendance, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms who will give opening remarks at the Wednesday keynote, and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, who will deliver the Expo Hall grand opening on Wednesday.

Greenbuild will also feature dozens of other events, workshops, and summits over the four days. These include a speaker spotlight event with Jasmine Crowe, the Atlanta-based founder of Goodr, as well as a Resilience Summit , Global Health & Wellness Summit , Women in Green Power Luncheon , Leadership Awards Ceremony , a Corporate Sustainability Forum, and the Greenbuild Celebration event featuring Collective Soul on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the LEED Platinum Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In addition, attendees can view Atlanta’s most sustainable sights first-hand through several guided tours including one which will give them a look at green sports in Atlanta through exclusive tours of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the first pro-sports stadium in the U.S. to achieve LEED Platinum Certification, as well as SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, and the Atlanta Hawks’ State Farm Arena.

The conference is also dedicated to leaving a meaningful impact on its host city and features several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of local Atlantans, such as a robust scholarship program and the Greenbuild 2019 Legacy Project - a $12,500 grant, awarded to Hagar Civilization Missionary, Inc. (Hagar CTM). The nonprofit affordable housing developer and property owner of the English Avenue project located in Atlanta’s Westside English Avenue.

“The Greenbuild experience is an opportunity to bring leaders together to share and explore new ways sustainable design, construction, and operations can improve our quality of life,” said Kim Heavner, vice president of conferences and events at USGBC. “At this year’s conference, attendees, exhibitors, and speakers will play an important role in shaping the future of green buildings, cities, and communities.”

Additionally, as part of Greenbuild’s commitment to sustainability, the conference will be powered 100 percent by renewable energy and aims to achieve a waste diversion rate of more than 85 percent. To offset attendee’s personal carbon footprints while at the conference, attendees were asked to contribute funds to the Kariba REDD+ Project , an initiative dedicated to the protection of close to 785,000 hectares of Zimbabwe land from deforestation and land degradation. This act of land preservation has resulted in the prevention of more than 18 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions from being released into the atmosphere.

The conference was previously hosted in Atlanta in 2005.

To register or learn more, visit www.greenbuildexpo.com

About Greenbuild

Greenbuild International Conference and Expo is owned and operated by Informa Connect, a division of Informa, and presented by the U.S. Green Building Council. Greenbuild is the world's largest event dedicated to green building. Each year, the four-day conference brings together attendees and exhibitors from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates, and educators. This year’s Greenbuild takes place at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from Nov. 19-22, 2019.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge. Informa Connect operates major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Buildings and Architecture, and other specialist markets and connects communities online year-round.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools , and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .