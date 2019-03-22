Log in
Greencoat Capital LLP : Euronext Growth Market Notice

03/22/2019 | 04:20am EDT

Euronext Growth Market Notice

Released : 22 Mar 2019 08:00

RNS Number : 5806T

Euronext Dublin

22 March 2019

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Admission Notice

GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC

LOCATION:

Dublin

DATE:

22nd March 2019

MARKET:

Euronext Growth Dublin

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned securities to trading on Euronext Growth Dublin.

GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC

140,000,000 Ordinary Shares EUR0.01 IE00BF2NR112

Equity

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided "as is" based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms‐use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. ‐ All rights reserved

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ISEBFLFLKXFBBBD

Disclaimer

Greencoat Renewables plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 08:19:09 UTC
