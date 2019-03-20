Greencoat Capital LLP : Result of Placing

Result of Placing

20 March 2019

Greencoat Renewables PLC

Result of Placing

Greencoat Renewables raises gross proceeds of €147.7 million in oversubscribed Placing

Greencoat Renewables PLC ("Greencoat Renewables" or the "Company"), the renewable infrastructure company, invested in euro-denominated assets, is pleased to announce the result of the Placing launched on 4 March 2019.

Highlights of the Placing:

‐ Gross proceeds of €147.7 million raised via the Placing.

‐ 140 million Placing Shares will be issued at the Placing Price of €1.055 per Placing Share, increasing the total issued share capital of the Company to 520 million Ordinary Shares.

‐ Approximately 100 million New Shares previously announced upsized to maximum remaining capacity under the 250 million Share Issuance Programme due to substantial excess demand.

‐ Entire capacity under the Share Issuance Programme authority, granted at the Company's extraordinary general meeting, held on 1 August 2018, now fully utilised.

‐ In line with strategy, the proceeds of the Placing will be used to pay down the Company's existing Revolving Credit Facility, freeing up capital to take advantage of further value accretive acquisition opportunities in Ireland.

‐ The secondary wind market in Ireland remains very active, with the company involved in a number of attractive processes totalling more than 250MW in aggregate capacity. This includes the potential acquisition of a high-quality operating asset already under exclusivity, with a headline enterprise value of €76m and an expected close at the end of March 2019.

‐ Following receipt of the net proceeds and completion of the potential acquisition, pro forma gearing is expected to be 44% (currently 56%).

Rónán Murphy, Chairman of Greencoat Renewables, commented:

"We are delighted with the response from both existing and new shareholders to the Placing. Due to demand substantially in excess of 100 million shares, we have agreed to upsize the Placing to 140 million shares and conclude the Share Issuance Programme launched in July 2018. The net proceeds of the Placing will enable us to execute further value accretive acquisitions in our pipeline in Ireland where we continue to see an exciting aggregation opportunity in the secondary wind market"

The Company will apply to Euronext Dublin and to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth and AIM respectively. It is expected that settlement of the Placing Shares will occur, Admission will become effective and that dealings will commence in the Placing Shares at 8.00 a.m. on 22 March 2019.

Ronan Murphy, who is a Director, has subscribed for 23,696 Placing Shares, so that following completion of the Placing, he will hold 148,448 Ordinary Shares representing c.0.03% of the enlarged issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company.

Emer Gilvarry, who is a Director, has subscribed for 9,478 Placing Shares, so that following completion of the Placing, she will hold 58,983 Ordinary Shares, representing c.0.01% of the enlarged issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company.

Kevin McNamara, who is a Director, has subscribed for 9,478 Placing Shares, so that following completion of the Placing, he will hold 59,478 Ordinary Shares representing c.0.01% of the enlarged issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company.

Bertrand Gautier, who is a Partner of the Investment Manager, has subscribed for 18,957 Placing Shares, so that following completion of the Placing, he will hold 68,957 Ordinary Shares, representing c.0.01% of the enlarged issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company.

About Greencoat Renewables PLC

Greencoat Renewables PLC is an investor in euro-denominated renewable energy infrastructure assets and is focused on the acquisition and management of operating wind farms in Ireland. It is managed by Greencoat Capital LLP, an experienced investment manager in the listed renewable energy infrastructure sector, and it is overseen by a strong and experienced independent board.

Greencoat Capital LLP is a leading European renewable investment manager of €4bn of assets under management across a number of funds in wind and solar infrastructure and private equity

For more information about Greencoat Renewables PLC, please visit http://www.greencoat-renewables.com/

For more information about Greencoat Capital LLP, please visit http://www.greencoat-capital.com

