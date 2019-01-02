Log in
Greene County OH : Environmental Services Household Hazardous/Special Waste Drop-off Event - 01/29/2019

01/02/2019 | 04:59pm CET
Posted on: January 2, 2019

Greene County Environmental Services Household Hazardous/Special Waste Drop-off Event - 01/29/2019

Greene County Environmental Services will hold a household hazardous/special waste drop-off event on Tuesday, January 29th. Accepted waste includes: household hazardous waste, scrap metal, large household appliances and tube type fluorescent light bulbs. Check out the Additional Info link for the list of accepted items. Residents may drop off their items at Greene County Environmental Services, 2145 Greene Way Blvd, Xenia, OH from 12:30 to 2:30 PM.

Additional Info...

Disclaimer

Greene County, OH published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 15:58:00 UTC
