Greene Tweed : Achieves Nadcap Accreditation for Non-Destructive Testing

Greene Tweed’s Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Lab recently completed a
Nadcap accreditation audit for NDT Testing Facility Digital Radiography
of composite materials, utilizing a Digital Detector Array (DDA).
Greene Tweed has developed and implemented a complex-shape composite
component NDT capability, known as Xyscan®, for complex-shape
composite components that have proven to be impossible or impractical to
evaluate using traditional NDT methods, such as ultrasonic. Xyscan®
is capable of providing both 2D and 3D imaging to support detailed
process validation, damage tolerance requirements, geometrical
measurements, and production defect detection.
This Nadcap accreditation, coupled with the investment in equipment and
capability, enables Greene Tweed to perform in-house DDA NDT of
production composite hardware for commercial aircraft. To achieve this
standard, Greene Tweed’s Quality Department completed a rigorous and
comprehensive audit against the stringent requirements of Nadcap
accreditation.
This accreditation enhances Greene Tweed’s responsiveness to new product
development requests for composite components, while continuing to
expand our capabilities for more challenging production product
requirements. It also enhances the company’s capability to meet the
increasing production build rates for complex-shape composite components
in new aircraft.
“The Greene Tweed Quality Team overcame a variety of obstacles to
achieve this accreditation and achieving it is a testament to their
talent and dedication,” said Hugh McCall, Quality Engineer and Nadcap
NDT Project Leader. “This accreditation demonstrates Greene Tweed’s
willingness to meet and exceed customer expectations while providing the
most efficient means to do so.”
Greene Tweed produces a variety of Xycomp® DLF®
complex-shape components based on high-performance carbon
fiber-reinforced thermoplastic materials, offering weight reduction,
parts consolidation, corrosion resistance, and other benefits of metal
replacement. Xycomp® DLF® components are currently
in service across numerous major commercial aircraft models.
Nadcap (the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation
Program) is a global cooperative accreditation program for aerospace
engineering, defense, and related industries. The Nadcap program is
administered by the Performance Review Institute (PRI), and was
established in 1990 by SAE International.
About Greene Tweed
Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance seals
and engineered components.
With 150+ years of technical expertise and commercial knowledge in a
variety of markets, Greene Tweed collaborates with customers to develop
innovative solutions that meet challenging performance requirements and
reduce total cost of ownership.
We offer worldwide design and manufacturing expertise, solving your
critical challenges through the development of custom-designed,
leading-edge components.
Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide.
