Greene Tweed : Achieves Nadcap Accreditation for Non-Destructive Testing

10/02/2018 | 11:02pm CEST

Greene Tweed’s Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Lab recently completed a Nadcap accreditation audit for NDT Testing Facility Digital Radiography of composite materials, utilizing a Digital Detector Array (DDA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005258/en/

Xycomp DLF Brackets (Photo: Greene Tweed)

Greene Tweed has developed and implemented a complex-shape composite component NDT capability, known as Xyscan®, for complex-shape composite components that have proven to be impossible or impractical to evaluate using traditional NDT methods, such as ultrasonic. Xyscan® is capable of providing both 2D and 3D imaging to support detailed process validation, damage tolerance requirements, geometrical measurements, and production defect detection.

This Nadcap accreditation, coupled with the investment in equipment and capability, enables Greene Tweed to perform in-house DDA NDT of production composite hardware for commercial aircraft. To achieve this standard, Greene Tweed’s Quality Department completed a rigorous and comprehensive audit against the stringent requirements of Nadcap accreditation.

This accreditation enhances Greene Tweed’s responsiveness to new product development requests for composite components, while continuing to expand our capabilities for more challenging production product requirements. It also enhances the company’s capability to meet the increasing production build rates for complex-shape composite components in new aircraft.

“The Greene Tweed Quality Team overcame a variety of obstacles to achieve this accreditation and achieving it is a testament to their talent and dedication,” said Hugh McCall, Quality Engineer and Nadcap NDT Project Leader. “This accreditation demonstrates Greene Tweed’s willingness to meet and exceed customer expectations while providing the most efficient means to do so.”

Greene Tweed produces a variety of Xycomp® DLF® complex-shape components based on high-performance carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic materials, offering weight reduction, parts consolidation, corrosion resistance, and other benefits of metal replacement. Xycomp® DLF® components are currently in service across numerous major commercial aircraft models.

Nadcap (the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) is a global cooperative accreditation program for aerospace engineering, defense, and related industries. The Nadcap program is administered by the Performance Review Institute (PRI), and was established in 1990 by SAE International.

About Greene Tweed

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance seals and engineered components.

With 150+ years of technical expertise and commercial knowledge in a variety of markets, Greene Tweed collaborates with customers to develop innovative solutions that meet challenging performance requirements and reduce total cost of ownership.

We offer worldwide design and manufacturing expertise, solving your critical challenges through the development of custom-designed, leading-edge components.

Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide.


© Business Wire 2018
