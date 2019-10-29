Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greenery Map : Opens Platform to Thousands of CBD Retailers Across the United States

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenery Map, the world's first and only cannabis search engine to allow users to search for cannabis products based on their desired mood, medicinal use, and method of consumption, has added thousands of CBD retailers and products to their online system, now opening membership to all licensed CBD retailers across the United States. With this update, CBD retailers with both online and brick and mortar outlets are encouraged to claim their account, add product inventory, pricing, and create an online shopping cart to drive sales directly through the Greenery Map platform.

Greenery Map logo (PRNewsfoto/Greenery Map)

By joining Greenery Map, CBD retailers will have the opportunity to reach a new customer base and to help educate the public about the best CBD products to relieve specific ailments. CBD stores have the option to integrate a live product menu on the Greenery Map site/app, showcasing in-stock products and pricing to 10,000 Greenery Map users. Additionally, users will have the ability to make purchases for pickup or delivery right through Greenery Map if the CBD retailer chooses to install Greenery Map's newest feature, the shopping cart.

CBD retailers now have access to Greenery Map's partnership solutions, as well, offering banking and technological solutions.

About Greenery Map
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Greenery Map launched in 2018, giving marijuana consumers the quickest and easiest roadmap to finding their perfect strain. Greenery Map gives the consumer the power to dictate exactly what they are looking for. By inputting consumption method, mood desired and medicinal need into the search engine, anyone from the novice to the connoisseur can find the strain that perfectly suits their needs, and the dispensaries that carry it, all in one place.

Greenery Map also offers unique services to businesses. The software can integrate with a dispensary's inventory API/POS systems to offer live menus to users. Through their partnership with PayHouse, Greenery Map brings cannabis businesses the chance to open a compliant bank or merchant account. Additionally, through a partnership with RoveTek, Greenery Map offers web and app development to cannabis businesses.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenery-map-opens-platform-to-thousands-of-cbd-retailers-across-the-united-states-300947661.html

SOURCE Greenery Map


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:28pVSE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:28pAT&T reveals date HBO Max will take on Disney, Netflix
RE
06:28pFRANKLIN STREET : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:27pMEDICAL MARIJUANA : Subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico Speaks at HempToday™'s Latin American and Caribbean Hemp Summit
PU
06:27pMERCK : Curious Mind Researcher Award Granted
PU
06:26pAWARE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:23pPrimo Water Responds to Legion Partners
GL
06:23pEDISON INTERNATIONAL : SCE Unit Gets Report Draft, Believes 'Likely' That Equipment Was Associated With Woolsey Fire
DJ
06:22pJBS S A : Announces the replacement of its market maker
PU
06:22pPUBLIC SERVICE : Ørsted and PSEG Enter into Negotiations for Investment in Offshore Wind Farm
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group