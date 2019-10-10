Greenhagen Receives National Courage in Leadership Award

Courage and integrity lead Westwood to unparalleled success

Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) President/CEO Paul Greenhagen, PS was awarded the prestigious 2019 Jerry Allen Courage in Leadership (CIL) Award at Zweig Group’s national Elevate AEC Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4th. The Jerry Allen Courage in Leadership Award is given annually to one individual working in the architecture, engineering, planning, or environmental industry who has made a tremendous impact on their firm through courageous leadership.

Greenhagen is a professional land surveyor and was appointed Westwood’s CEO and president in 2010. The multi-discipline surveying and engineering firm is headquartered in Minneapolis and has grown to operate 12 offices throughout the US under Greenhagen’s leadership.

When Mark Zweig, founder of Zweig Group, announced the Courage in Leadership award winner, a surprised Greenhagen humbly accepted the award with acknowledgement to his wife, family, Westwood team, and his good fortune as the leader of such a successful firm.

Westwood’s senior vice president, Bryan Powell, PE, says of Greenhagen, “One of the things I admire and appreciate about Paul is his humility as a leader. He acknowledges that he does not have all the answers to every question, challenge, or problem we face. But he has enough confidence as a leader that he will surround himself with other strong leaders.” Overseeing the firm’s Land Division, Powell leads Westwood’s national public infrastructure and private development businesses.

Greenhagen’s team is quick to say that his honest and open-minded leadership keeps the firm in a constant state of forward movement, continually evolving and improving in internal processes and professional services. Aaron Tippie, PE, senior vice president of Westwood’s Power Division, says, “Paul empowers leaders to take calculated risks, to be entrepreneurial, and more business minded,” noting that his ability to create alignment across the company has been instrumental in building a strong culture of “one team” across the firm.

Of Greenhagen, Powell adds, “He has the ability and willingness to take risk, dream big, and create a vision to what Westwood can become. And that vision has been one of the main drivers behind what Westwood is today.” Westwood has experienced smart and fast growth since 2012.

At the Zweig Group event last week, Westwood also received high recognition in multiple categories including Hot Firms, Best Firm to Work For, Marketing Excellence, and Trifecta awards.

Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for private development, public infrastructure, wind energy, solar energy, energy storage, and electric transmission projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple US offices.

