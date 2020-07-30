Greenheart : (1) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; (2) CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES; AND (3) COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A, 3.21, 3.25 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENHEART GROUP LIMITED

綠心集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 94)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES; AND COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A, 3.21, 3.25 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by Greenheart Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. To Chun Wai ("Mr. To"), has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and a member of each of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from 30 July 2020. The biographical details of Mr. To are set out below:

Mr. To, aged 64, is currently the chairman and chief executive officer of Gung-ho Consultancy Company Limited. Mr. To formerly served as an executive director and a non-executive director of Integrated Waste Solutions (IWS) Group Holdings Limited ("IWS") (Stock Code: 923), a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, from April 2013 to August 2018. Mr. To spent most of his career, beginning in 1974, with the Hong Kong Police, rising up the ranks to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) overseeing crime operations and policies of the Hong Kong Police, until his retirement in 2011. He was awarded the Police Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his long years of service and contribution to the Hong Kong society. Mr. To has wide administrative and management experience. He holds a master degree of public administration from The University of Hong Kong and also tutored public administration on a part-time basis from 2011 to 2012 at The University of Hong Kong.

The Company has entered into a service contract with Mr. To for a term of three years commencing from 30 July 2020, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. According to the service contract, Mr. To is entitled to a director's fee of HK$240,000 per annum which was determined by the Board based on the recommendation by the remuneration committee of the Company, with reference to the market rate for the position, the remuneration policy of the Company, his qualifications, experience, and duties and responsibilities with the Company.

