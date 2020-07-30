Greenheart : List of Directors and their Role and Function

GREENHEART GROUP LIMITED

綠心集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code:94)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Greenheart Group Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors:

Ding Wai Chuen (Chief Executive Officer)

Lim Hoe Pin

Non-executive Directors:

Cheng Chi-Him, Conrad (Chairman)

Tsang On-Yip, Patrick

Simon Murray

Cheng Yang

Independent non-executive Directors:

Wong Man Chung, Francis

Cheung Pak To, Patrick

To Chun Wai

There are 3 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below.

Audit Committee

Wong Man Chung, Francis (Chairman)

Tsang On-Yip, Patrick

To Chun Wai

Remuneration Committee

Wong Man Chung, Francis (Chairman)

Tsang On-Yip, Patrick

To Chun Wai

Nomination Committee

Cheng Chi-Him, Conrad (Chairman)

Wong Man Chung, Francis

To Chun Wai

Hong Kong, 30 July 2020