Greenheart : List of Directors and their Role and Function

07/30/2020 | 12:26am EDT

GREENHEART GROUP LIMITED

綠心集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code:94)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Greenheart Group Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors:

Ding Wai Chuen (Chief Executive Officer)

Lim Hoe Pin

Non-executive Directors:

Cheng Chi-Him, Conrad (Chairman)

Tsang On-Yip, Patrick

Simon Murray

Cheng Yang

Independent non-executive Directors:

Wong Man Chung, Francis

Cheung Pak To, Patrick

To Chun Wai

There are 3 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below.

Audit Committee

Wong Man Chung, Francis (Chairman)

Tsang On-Yip, Patrick

To Chun Wai

Remuneration Committee

Wong Man Chung, Francis (Chairman)

Tsang On-Yip, Patrick

To Chun Wai

Nomination Committee

Cheng Chi-Him, Conrad (Chairman)

Wong Man Chung, Francis

To Chun Wai

Hong Kong, 30 July 2020

Disclaimer

Greenheart Group Limited published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 04:25:03 UTC
