Greenheart : List of Directors and their Role and Function

GREENHEART GROUP LIMITED
綠心集團有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code:94)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Greenheart Group Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors:
Ding Wai Chuen (Chief Executive Officer)
Lim Hoe Pin
Non-executive Directors:
Cheng Chi-Him, Conrad (Chairman)
Tsang On-Yip, Patrick
Simon Murray
Cheng Yang
Independent non-executive Directors:
Wong Man Chung, Francis
Cheung Pak To, Patrick
To Chun Wai
There are 3 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below.
Audit Committee
Wong Man Chung, Francis (Chairman)
Tsang On-Yip, Patrick
To Chun Wai
Remuneration Committee
Wong Man Chung, Francis (Chairman)
Tsang On-Yip, Patrick
To Chun Wai
Nomination Committee
Cheng Chi-Him, Conrad (Chairman)
Wong Man Chung, Francis
To Chun Wai
Hong Kong, 30 July 2020
Disclaimer
Greenheart Group Limited published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 04:25:03 UTC