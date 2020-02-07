Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greenheart : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO NEW ZEALAND FORESTRY DIVISION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:13am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENHEART GROUP LIMITED

綠心集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 94)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

IN RELATION TO NEW ZEALAND FORESTRY DIVISION

This announcement is made by Greenheart Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Due to the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic (the ''Epidemic'') in the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC''), the government of the PRC has extended the Lunar New Year holiday to 10 February 2020. Operations of most of the manufacturing factories in the PRC are still closed as at the date of this announcement. This extended closure of the manufacturing factories in the PRC has substantially reduced the offtake volume of New Zealand radiata pine. Recent prices offered by major purchasers for radiata pine in the New Zealand market have decreased significantly, with a drop of 18-20% as compared to that at the end of 2019.

If the suspension of the manufacturing factories in the PRC continues for any extended period or more measures are promulgated by the PRC government to further restrict the movement of people or materials in response to the Epidemic, then the price level for the New Zealand radiata pine is likely to remain low for some time. As a result, the Group has decided to immediately suspend its harvesting operation in New Zealand until the market situation becomes clearer.

At present, the Group has fulfilled all outstanding orders of our New Zealand radiata pine and only has small quantity of stock on hand for delivery at the end of February by vessel to China. Our New Zealand forestry division has formally given notice to all contractors and subcontractors of the impending suspension of our New Zealand harvesting operation. The suspension is likely to have a negative impact on the Group's short term financial results but is a necessary step to preserve the wood reserve of the Group. The management of the Group will review the situation continuously and endeavour to resume the harvesting operation of our New Zealand forestry division as soon as possible.

1

The board of directors of the Company will continue to assess the impact of the Epidemic on the Group's operations and financial performance and closely monitor the development of the Epidemic and the Group's exposure to the risks and uncertainties in this connection. The Company will take appropriate measures as necessary and make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Greenheart Group Limited

Ding Wai Chuen

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Messrs. Ding Wai Chuen and Lim Hoe Pin, four non-executive Directors, namely Messrs. Cheng Chi-Him Conrad, Tsang On-Yip Patrick, Simon Murray and Cheng Yang, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Messrs. Nguyen Van Tu Peter, Wong Man Chung Francis and Cheung Pak To Patrick.

Website: http://www.greenheartgroup.com

2

Disclaimer

Greenheart Group Limited published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 09:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:35aDZ BANK AG : - Post-Stabilisation Notice
PR
04:33aLANDSBANKINN HF. : Offering of covered bonds
PU
04:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Prior Notice to the Noteholders
PU
04:33aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Creation/Cancellation on 06 February 2020 and Daily Price on 06 February 2020
PU
04:33aDAH SING BANKING : Update - Dah Sing Bank Maintains Temporary Change of Branch Business Hours Until Further Notice
PU
04:33aEXCHANGE TRADED PRODUCTS - CHANGE OF TERMS : :First Supplementary Prospectus - iShares Southeast Asia Trust
PU
04:33aNASDAQ : Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
PU
04:33aANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATORY ACTIONS BY SGX AND/OR OTHER AUTHORITIES : :Regulatory Actions by SGX
PU
04:33aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Re-designation of Chief Operating Officer to Deputy Chief Executive Officer
PU
04:31aWaste to Energy Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Urbanization To Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
2Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
3TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
4NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
5UMICORE : UMICORE: FULL YEAR RESULTS 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group