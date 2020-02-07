Greenheart : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO NEW ZEALAND FORESTRY DIVISION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENHEART GROUP LIMITED

綠心集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 94)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

IN RELATION TO NEW ZEALAND FORESTRY DIVISION

This announcement is made by Greenheart Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Due to the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic (the ''Epidemic'') in the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC''), the government of the PRC has extended the Lunar New Year holiday to 10 February 2020. Operations of most of the manufacturing factories in the PRC are still closed as at the date of this announcement. This extended closure of the manufacturing factories in the PRC has substantially reduced the offtake volume of New Zealand radiata pine. Recent prices offered by major purchasers for radiata pine in the New Zealand market have decreased significantly, with a drop of 18-20% as compared to that at the end of 2019.

If the suspension of the manufacturing factories in the PRC continues for any extended period or more measures are promulgated by the PRC government to further restrict the movement of people or materials in response to the Epidemic, then the price level for the New Zealand radiata pine is likely to remain low for some time. As a result, the Group has decided to immediately suspend its harvesting operation in New Zealand until the market situation becomes clearer.

At present, the Group has fulfilled all outstanding orders of our New Zealand radiata pine and only has small quantity of stock on hand for delivery at the end of February by vessel to China. Our New Zealand forestry division has formally given notice to all contractors and subcontractors of the impending suspension of our New Zealand harvesting operation. The suspension is likely to have a negative impact on the Group's short term financial results but is a necessary step to preserve the wood reserve of the Group. The management of the Group will review the situation continuously and endeavour to resume the harvesting operation of our New Zealand forestry division as soon as possible.