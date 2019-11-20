Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greenhouse : Names Astha Malik to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 04:39pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring software company, announced today that it has appointed Astha Malik, Vice President of Go-to-Market Strategy Planning and Enablement at Zendesk to its board of directors as an independent member. Malik will represent the company's shareholders in a broad capacity while contributing growth acceleration expertise to the board's general decision-making strategies.

(PRNewsfoto/Greenhouse Software)

"Astha brings a unique blend of operating experience and passion for our business," says Daniel Chait, CEO and Co-founder of Greenhouse. "She has an outstanding track record scaling SaaS product growth strategies and building top-performing teams, and we look forward to working with her and learning from that experience."

For nearly 20 years, Malik has driven successful go-to-market initiatives for award-winning SaaS, on-premises and hybrid enterprise software solutions. Prior to her position at Zendesk, she helped propel companies including Citrix (ShareFile) and PagerDuty into leadership positions through a differentiated mix of go-to-market strategy, product  marketing, and sales and channel enablement. She has an extraordinary track record of bringing category-defining solutions to market.

"It's a privilege to join the Greenhouse's board of directors," said Malik. "I have great respect for its leadership in HR tech, and for its role enabling diversity and inclusion in hiring to level the playing field for underrepresented candidates."

In 2016, Malik received the Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year as well as the Business Leadership Award from the National Diversity Council. Throughout her career, she has built and scaled high-performing teams with her focus on coaching, measurable outcomes, operational excellence and collaboration.

Malik earned a Master of Science degree from the Chapman School of Business at Florida International University, graduating with the highest distinction. She also holds a Post Graduate  Diploma in Marketing from the Post Graduate Chartered Institute of Marketing, London, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Delhi University, India.

For more information, please visit: https://www.greenhouse.io/

About Greenhouse:

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software is the leader in hiring software. Nearly 4,000 of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power and Warby Parker use Greenhouse's hiring software platform  to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent. Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, and Talent Acquisition FrontRunner leader by Software Advice. Greenhouse lives its mission of helping companies become great at hiring, having been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace in 2019 and 2018. Greenhouse has been named to the Inc. 5000 2019 Fastest Growing Companies, Deloitte's 2018 Fast 500 North America Technology Ranking, and Crain's New York Business Fast 50. To learn more, visit greenhouse.io.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenhouse-names-astha-malik-to-board-of-directors-300962515.html

SOURCE Greenhouse


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:07pB2DIGITAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:07pSAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) Investor Presentation - 121 Mining Investment Conference
AQ
05:07pUNIVERSAL CORPORATION : to Acquire FruitSmart, a Premier Fruit and Vegetable Processor and Supplier
PR
05:07pTech Down As Hopes For China Deal Fade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:06pCANADIAN MINER TECK HIRES BARCLAYS TO SELL PERU MINE STAKE : sources
RE
05:06pRIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pCENTRAL STATES WATER RESOURCES : Acquires Several Kentucky Wastewater Systems
BU
05:05pFormer CEO of Brazilian Petrochemical Giant Braskem Is Arrested
DJ
05:03pLA Z BOY INCORPORATED : Z-BOY INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:03pCHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group