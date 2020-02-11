Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greenland Hong Kong : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JANUARY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 03:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

綠地香港控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 337)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JANUARY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for January 2020, the contracted sales of the Company, its subsidiaries and its affiliated companies (collectively, the "Group") amounted to approximately RMB445 million and the contracted gross floor area sold amounted to approximately 44,046 square meters. The corresponding average selling price amounted to approximately RMB10,103 per square meter for the aforesaid period.

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales information. Therefore, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By Order of the Board

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited

Chen Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Jun, Mr. Wang Weixian, Mr. Hou Guangjun, Mr. Wu Zhengkui and Ms. Wang Xuling; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Fong Wo, Felix, JP, and Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong.

Disclaimer

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:03aSABIC SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : launches at MD&M west 2020 new LNP™ ELCRES™ CRX PC copolymers that can resist stress cracking in devices exposed to aggressive healthcare disinfectants
PU
04:03aCRAMO PLC : Managers' transactions
PU
04:03aNASDAQ : Ekstraordinære indfrielser (CK93)
PU
04:03aNumber of new passenger car registrations decreased by 9.1% in January 2020
PU
04:03aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
PU
04:01aEFFNETPLATTFORMEN PUBL : SBB to arrange Capital Markets Day on 13 May 2020 in Stockholm
AQ
04:01aARDAGH S A : Carbon Disclosure Project awards Ardagh
PR
04:01aCytora Joins Duck Creek Technologies Partner Ecosystem, Offering UK General Insurers Accurate, Rapid Risk Assessment
GL
04:01aGlobal Tissue Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 | Technological Advances in Tissue Diagnostic Techniques to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
04:01aGE Completes South Korea's First HVDC Upgrade on Schedule; Strengthens Energy Security between mainland and Jeju Island
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
4TUI says strong holiday demand helps to offset MAX grounding cost
5TUI : TUI AG: 1st Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group