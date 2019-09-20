Greenleaf Foods, SPC : Names Foodservice Veteran Ken Komejan Vice President of Foodservice

Plant-based protein leader Greenleaf Foods, SPC, announced that veteran foodservice executive Ken Komejan has joined the company as Vice President of Foodservice. Komejan will lead the Greenleaf Foods, SPC foodservice business—for the company’s two category-leading brands, Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”)—across North America, defining a strategic vision to accelerate growth and market leadership in the plant-based protein market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005395/en/

Ken Komejan will lead the Greenleaf Foods, SPC foodservice business—for the company’s two category-leading brands, Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”)—across North America, defining a strategic vision to accelerate growth and market leadership in the plant-based protein market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under Komejan’s leadership, Greenleaf Foods, SPC, will solidify its commitment to the fast-growing foodservice channel and expand its position in the highly-competitive demand space with Lightlife and Field Roast.

“The addition of Ken to the Greenleaf team solidifies our commitment to serving foodservice customers with great-tasting plant-based protein products that consumers desire,” said Adam Grogan, Chief Operating Officer of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “His experience and long-standing relationships with leading foodservice customers will be invaluable to Greenleaf as we focus squarely on our growth.”

Komejan is a seasoned foodservice sales leader with more than 25 years of experience in general and sales management. He joins Greenleaf Foods, SPC from Mars, where he served as General Manager of Foodservice, overseeing all facets of the company’s foodservice business. Previously, he was a National Foodservice Sales Director at Mars, and brings a depth of experience from his time within the sales organization at Diamond Crystal Brands.

Komejan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, and received a Certificate of Completion at the Culinary Institute of America.

About Greenleaf Foods

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife™, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 12,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005395/en/