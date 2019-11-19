Greenliant Adds SD and microSD Industrial Memory Cards to ArmourDrive™ Portfolio

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant has expanded its ArmourDrive™ portfolio with high reliability Secure Digital (SD) and microSD industrial memory cards. Built with advanced 3D NAND in 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) and 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) configurations, SD and microSD ArmourDrive products offer endurance options of 3K (PX Series) and 30K (EX Series) program-erase (P/E) cycles, respectively. See SD and microSD ArmourDrive product information at http://bit.ly/SD-microSD.



Benefits of SD and microSD ArmourDrive include:

Industrial Temperature: Operates between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius

Operates between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius High Endurance: Reaches up to 30K P/E cycles (EX Series)

Reaches up to 30K P/E cycles (EX Series) High Performance: Supports UHS I-104 ultra high bus speed mode

Supports UHS I-104 ultra high bus speed mode Rugged: Resistant to shock (1500G), vibration (20G) and water (IPX7 rating)

Resistant to shock (1500G), vibration (20G) and water (IPX7 rating) Reliable: Achieves more than 3 million hours for Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF)

Achieves more than 3 million hours for Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) SMART Support: Monitors remaining useful product life

SD and microSD ArmourDrive EX Series cards with SLC configurations are available in capacities from 8 GB to 64 GB, and PX Series cards with TLC configurations are offered from 32 GB to 256 GB. UHS Speed Class 10 and SD Specification 6.10 compliant, SD and microSD ArmourDrive cards reach up to 95/85 MB/s sequential read/write performance. These memory cards provide reliability, stability and removability, making them ideal for a wide range of demanding and space-constrained applications, such as handheld data loggers and scanners, professional video and photo cameras, portable medical diagnostic tools, ticket and vending machines, transportation diagnostics, telematics, test and measurement equipment, surveillance and industrial automation systems.

Greenliant is currently shipping 32, 64, 128 and 256 GB SD and microSD ArmourDrive PX Series industrial memory cards and expects to start production shipments of the EX Series in December of this year. For more information about these products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com.

