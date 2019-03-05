Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greenliant Brings Full Industrial and Enterprise Storage Lineup to electronica China 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 03:02am EST

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SHANGHAI, China, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant will showcase its newly expanded lineup of high-reliability solid state storage products at electronica China in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, March 20-22, in hall E4, booth 4885. Visitors will be able to discuss their data storage requirements with Greenliant’s technical experts and see the company’s new industrial solid state drive (SSD) products.

Greenliant Displays New Industrial SSDs at electronica China 2019
At electronica China, Greenliant will showcase its new SATA M.2, CFast and 2.5” ArmourDrive™ products, as well as its ultra-high endurance eMMC NANDrive™ BGA SSDs using EnduroSLC™ Technology. Visitors can meet with technical experts at the Greenliant booth 4885 in hall E4 to discuss their data storage needs.


Greenliant will highlight its full ArmourDrive™ SSD portfolio, which includes recently announced high-performance, industrial temperature (-40°C to +85°C) products.

Also on display will be Greenliant’s family of ball grid array (BGA) package NANDrive™ SSDs, which are available in a wide range of capacities and industry-standard interfaces (eMMC, PATA, SATA) for space-constrained embedded systems. With a focus on ultra-high endurance, eMMC NANDrive SSDs can reach up to 250,000 program/erase (P/E) cycles. Part of Greenliant’s EnduroSLC™ product line, these 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs give customers a choice of various endurance specifications–50K, 100K and 250K P/E cycles–for the most demanding applications. http://bit.ly/eMMC-SSD

For cloud computing and big data applications, Greenliant offers industrial enterprise storage solutions. Available in standard SATA 2.5” and NVMe U.2 form factors, these high-reliability, high-performance products operate between -40˚C and +85˚C, with endurance up to 30 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years.

Visit Greenliant at booth 4885, hall E4 in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre at electronica China (http://www.electronicachina.com) to learn how Greenliant’s products meet lifespan, endurance and reliability requirements for data storage in automotive, defense and aerospace, enterprise, industrial, networking and communications, security and video applications.

About Greenliant
By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC, ArmourDrive and NANDrive are either registered or trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks are recognized as being held by their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4f61cdc-d345-42f1-a84e-84de6ffb3c5d

Media Contact:
Tara Yingst
Greenliant Systems
408-200-8062
media@greenliant.com

Greenliant_logo_with-white_RGB.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:20aCOHEN MPANY : Sets Release Date for 4Q18 and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
PU
03:20aCOCA COLA FEMSA B DE C : Proposed Series L Directors KOF
PU
03:20aALPHABET : Ensuring we pay fairly and equitably
PU
03:20aEXPERIAN : launches new app in South Africa that seeks to improve liv...
PU
03:20aDE LA RUE : Additional Listing
PU
03:20aINVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : s) in Company
PR
03:18aTotal Acquires Stake in Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 Project
DJ
03:16aSainsbury's lags rivals again in latest supermarket data - Kantar Worldpanel
RE
03:15aALLIANZ : El-Erian - Europe's slowdown is worse than investors imagined
RE
03:15aMAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS : Heart-Rate Sensor Designed Into Fujitsu Connected Technologies' New Raku Raku Smartphone F-01L for Seniors
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2INFICON HOLDING AG : Successful Year 2018
3LINDT & SPRUENGLI : LINDT & SPRUENGLI : expects 5-7 percent growth this year as U.S. troubles persist
4SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
5HP INC : HP : US judge orders acquittal of Barclays banker accused of insider trading

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.