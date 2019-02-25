Greenliant Expands Industrial Temperature SATA ArmourDrive™ Offerings with 2.5”, M.2 2242 and CFast Form Factors

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant has expanded its portfolio of ArmourDrive™ solid state drive (SSD) modules with new PX Series SATA 2.5”, SATA M.2 2242 and CFast products to give customers a wider choice of form factors and capacities. New ArmourDrive SSDs can be used in a variety of embedded systems that require reliable, rugged and removable data storage. These new products join mSATA and SATA M.2 2280 in Greenliant’s ArmourDrive family of industrial temperature (-40°C to +85°C) SSDs that are capable of withstanding extreme environments.



Using 3-bits-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory and supporting a SATA 6Gb/s interface, PX Series ArmourDrive products provide cost-effective and high-performance removable solid state storage ideal for demanding industrial, transportation, networking, medical, video and imaging applications. ArmourDrive SSDs support advanced power-fail data protection and are rigorously tested for shock and vibration.

“The introduction of our 2.5”, M.2, CFast ArmourDrive products bolsters Greenliant’s commitment to being a ‘one-stop shop’ for high-reliability storage, ” said Arthur Kroyan, vice president of business development and marketing, Greenliant. “By offering a growing portfolio of industrial SATA SSDs in BGA and removable form factors with capacities ranging from 2GB to 2TB, Greenliant addresses the needs of a wide spectrum of embedded applications.”

Availability

Greenliant is sampling SATA M.2 2242, SATA 2.5” and CFast products to customers on select product engagements, and expects to start shipping in volume production in early second quarter of 2019. For more information about the new ArmourDrive products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

At embedded world

Greenliant is previewing the newly expanded ArmourDrive lineup at embedded world 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany, February 26-28. Greenliant’s NANDrive™ portfolio of eMMC, SATA and PATA ball grid array (BGA) SSDs will also be on display. To learn how these products can meet the data storage needs of embedded systems, meet with technical experts at the Greenliant stand 541 in hall 4A.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

