Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greenliant Expands Industrial Temperature SATA ArmourDrive™ Offerings with 2.5”, M.2 2242 and CFast Form Factors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 10:01pm EST

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant has expanded its portfolio of ArmourDrive™ solid state drive (SSD) modules with new PX Series SATA 2.5”, SATA M.2 2242 and CFast products to give customers a wider choice of form factors and capacities. New ArmourDrive SSDs can be used in a variety of embedded systems that require reliable, rugged and removable data storage. These new products join mSATA and SATA M.2 2280 in Greenliant’s ArmourDrive family of industrial temperature (-40°C to +85°C) SSDs that are capable of withstanding extreme environments.

SATA M.2 2242, SATA 2.5" and CFast ArmourDrive
Greenliant’s new industrial SATA M.2 2242, SATA 2.5” and CFast storage products are the latest additions to its growing ArmourDrive portfolio. These products join SATA M.2 2280 and mSATA ArmourDrive SSDs, giving customers a wider choice of form factors and capacities for reliable removable data storage.


Using 3-bits-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory and supporting a SATA 6Gb/s interface, PX Series ArmourDrive products provide cost-effective and high-performance removable solid state storage ideal for demanding industrial, transportation, networking, medical, video and imaging applications. ArmourDrive SSDs support advanced power-fail data protection and are rigorously tested for shock and vibration.

“The introduction of our 2.5”, M.2, CFast ArmourDrive products bolsters Greenliant’s commitment to being a ‘one-stop shop’ for high-reliability storage, ” said Arthur Kroyan, vice president of business development and marketing, Greenliant. “By offering a growing portfolio of industrial SATA SSDs in BGA and removable form factors with capacities ranging from 2GB to 2TB, Greenliant addresses the needs of a wide spectrum of embedded applications.”

Availability
Greenliant is sampling SATA M.2 2242, SATA 2.5” and CFast products to customers on select product engagements, and expects to start shipping in volume production in early second quarter of 2019. For more information about the new ArmourDrive products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

At embedded world
Greenliant is previewing the newly expanded ArmourDrive lineup at embedded world 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany, February 26-28. Greenliant’s NANDrive™ portfolio of eMMC, SATA and PATA ball grid array (BGA) SSDs will also be on display. To learn how these products can meet the data storage needs of embedded systems, meet with technical experts at the Greenliant stand 541 in hall 4A.

About Greenliant
By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, NANDrive and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97370508-07ea-46f0-9d34-5e601ff5d13c

Media Contact:
Tara Yingst
Greenliant Systems
408-200-8062
media@greenliant.com

Greenliant_logo_with-white_RGB.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:18pSCENTRE : Complete Copy - Change in substantial holding
PU
11:17pApple supplier AAC Tech suffers stock plunge after profit warning
RE
11:17pDr. Amir Bajoghli Recognized as Top Doctor in Dermatology by Northern Virginia Magazine 
GL
11:15pTidal Announces Closing of Advance to Red, White & Bloom
NE
11:15pTIDAL ROYALTY : Announces Closing of Advance to Red, White & Bloom
EQ
11:03pTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Dividend/Distribution - TOP
PU
11:03pTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Appendix 4D and 2019 Half-Year Financial Statements
PU
11:00pIWBI Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019
BU
10:58pSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel collaborates with Microsoft to launch AI-powered IoT network cloud services
PU
10:58pSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel and China Mobile International combine forces to propel IoT growth in Asia-Pacific
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2Tesla's Musk risks contempt charge as SEC argues tweets violate deal
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Asset Sales Bode Well for Balance Sheet
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TARGETS GLOBAL SALES OF T-X TRAINING JET AFTER U.S. CONTRACT WIN: executive
5ETSY INC : ETSY : After Giving Up On All That Hippie Do-Gooder Nonsense, Etsy Stock Is A Papier-Mâché Rocket O..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.