Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greenlight Planet : Celebrates Providing Clean Energy Access to 150,000 Filipinos, Participates in Bangkarera 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 04:45am EDT

Greenlight Planet, a global leader in solar home energy products, has successfully delivered clean energy access to more than 150,000 Filipinos. On a mission to power the lives of the underserved, the company has formed distribution partnerships with organizations such as animal feed retail distributors, financial services institutions, non-profit organizations, solar distributors, and disaster relief organizations in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas and Davao regions.

On achieving this milestone, Mr. Sanaullah Fathi, Business Leader for Asia & Pacific at Greenlight Planet said, “The Philippines has the third highest energy costs in Asia at an average cost of $0.136 per kilowatt hour (kWh). We want to create country-wide awareness about affordable high-quality Sun King solar products that can be used in homes and businesses. We aim to provide clean, reliable and affordable energy access to 500,000 Filipinos by 2020 ensuring significant savings for households, fishermen, farmers and sari-sari stores.”

Edgardo Bilob, a fisherman and a Sun King customer says, “We take long hours to load fish feed onto the boat, sometimes it extends even after sunset. We need to start the boat to turn on the lights which cost us 10,000 PHP for two batteries per month. Now that we use Sun King products, we not only carry out our daily jobs efficiently but we also save money.”

Greenlight Planet celebrates the milestone of enabling energy access to more than 150,000 Filipinos by sponsoring the 4th Pioneer Epoxy National Bangkarera, the biggest boat race in the Philippines. The annual boat race honors and promotes camaraderie among various fishing communities, one of the company’s largest consumer groups in the Philippines.

About Greenlight Planet

Greenlight Planet has sold over 10 million Sun King™ solar home energy products to off-grid households around the world. Greenlight Planet reaches remote, off-grid customers through a unique business model involving a vast network of micro-entrepreneurs, more than 300 global strategic distribution partners, and its proprietary EasyBuy (“pay-as-you-go”) installment payment technology that makes safe, high-quality solar energy products affordable for all. Greenlight Planet’s Sun King™ products are currently installed in 65+ countries and serve more than 45 million beneficiaries. Find out more at https://www.greenlightplanet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:09aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Japan's MUFG offers redundancy to 500 senior bankers in London - source
RE
05:09aNOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 2019
PU
05:09aNEODECORTECH S P A : - Launch of buyback programme
PU
05:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Eversource Energy Prices Public Offering of 15.6M Common Shares @$72.50/Share
PU
05:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Myovant Sciences Prices 15.15M Share Public Offering of Common Shares @$8.25/Share
PU
05:05aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE : to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference, June 4-5, 2019
EQ
05:04aTECHSTEP : Mandatory notification of transfer and large shareholdings
PU
05:04aLUCECO : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
05:04aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 31 May 2019 and Dividend Payment
PU
05:01aBILLERUDKORSNÄS : BillerudKorsnäs has completed the acquisition of Bergvik Skog Öst
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : HARD FOR XI, TRUMP TO MAKE PROGRESS ON TRADE: former China central bank chief
3Oil drops 1%, set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade wars spreads
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
5Investor Icahn sues Occidental Petroleum over 'misguided' Anadarko deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About