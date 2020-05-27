Greenshades Adds Experienced HCM Executive Moneesh Arora to Board of Directors

Greenshades Software, a leading provider of payroll and HR software and information solutions, is excited to announce that Moneesh Arora has joined its Board of Directors.

Arora brings more than two decades of relevant software, information, and human capital management operating experience. He has held senior positions at Paycor, ADP, Thomson Reuters, and Dun & Bradstreet. He was previously the Chief Service Officer at Paycor, as well as a Senior Vice President and General Manager at ADP across multiple divisions during his tenure, including Major Accounts Services, Retirement Services and Small Business Services. At Paycor, Moneesh oversaw meaningful revenue growth and over 37,000 client relationships. At ADP, Moneesh defined growth strategies across small and mid-market SaaS divisions, including an expansion of the product platform and service model. Currently, Moneesh serves as the CEO of Med-Legal, a leading provider of technology-enabled legal discovery and cloud-based medical record management solution.

“We are excited to welcome Moneesh to the Greenshades team,” said David Rosas, Co-founder and CEO. “We hope to leverage Moneesh’s strategic perspectives, relevant domain expertise and experience scaling businesses as we continue to develop and commercialize our payroll and HR platform.”

“I am impressed with the strong tax and compliance foundation that David and the Greenshades team have built over the last 18 years,” Arora said. “SFW’s investment thesis to expand upon Greenshades’ leading market position and develop a comprehensive HCM platform aligns well with my interests and experience, and I am excited to collaborate with David, SFW and the Greenshades team.”

“Moneesh is a thoughtful and strategic executive,” said Omair Sarwar, Chairman of the Board and Partner at SFW Capital Partners. “We look forward to working with him to continue to support the growth and development of the business.”

In March of 2019, SFW Capital Partners made a strategic investment in Greenshades Software in partnership with its co-founders, David Rosas and Matt Kane.

About Greenshades Software

Greenshades Software, founded in Jacksonville in 2002, is a leading provider of payroll and HR information and software solutions for mid-sized businesses with deep integrations into leading middle market ERP platforms. Greenshades’ software enables its customers to manage their payroll processes internally ensuring tax compliance and reducing the friction inherent in these complex processes. Greenshades also provides a suite of HR solutions that drive critical employee engagement and management workflows. Greenshades’ customers include more than 4,000 mid-sized businesses that employ approximately 3 million people across the United States. For more information, visit www.greenshades.com.

About SFW Capital Partners, LP

SFW Capital Partners is a specialized private equity firm that invests in leading Information, Software, Industrial and Healthcare Technology companies, where its principal’s 25+ years of investing in and experience with relevant business models, technologies, competitive dynamics and service requirements gives us confidence in our ability to support management teams in growing their companies and building value. SFW invests in companies that provide critical tools to help other businesses make better decisions and/or become more efficient. These companies, which include providers of hardware, software, data and information, critical outsourced services, and consumables, provide a high return on investment to their customers and can serve a wide variety of end-markets. For more information, visit www.sfwcap.com.

