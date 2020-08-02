Log in
Greentown Management : STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

08/02/2020 | 06:47am EDT

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated June 29, 2020 (the "Prospectus") of Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (the "Company").

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong).

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Global Offering described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Offer Shares.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction where such distribution is prohibited by law. This announcement does not constitute and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities in Hong Kong, the United States or elsewhere. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities of the Company in the United States.

GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

綠 城 管 理 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9979)

STABILIZING ACTIONS

AND

END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on August 2, 2020, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

Further information of the stabilizing actions undertaken by the Stabilizing Manager during the stabilization period is set out in this announcement.

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on August 2, 2020, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

1

The stabilizing actions undertaken by Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited, as the Stabilizing Manager, or any person acting for it during the stabilization period are set out below:

  1. over-allocationof an aggregate of 47,756,000 Shares in the International Offering, representing 10% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option;
  2. the borrowing of an aggregate of 47,756,000 Shares from Greentown China by Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited, pursuant to the Stock Borrowing Agreement to cover the over-allocations in the International Offering. Such Shares will be returned and redelivered to Greentown China in accordance with the terms of the Stock Borrowing Agreement; and
  3. the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Joint Representatives, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on July 30, 2020, in respect of an aggregate of 47,756,000 Shares, representing 10% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option, at the Offer Price per Share, to facilitate the return to Greentown China of all of the borrowed Shares which were used to cover the over-allocations in the International Offering.

There had been no purchase or sale of any Shares on the market for the purpose of price stabilization by the Stabilizing Manager during the stabilization period.

PUBLIC FLOAT

Immediately after the completion of the issue of Shares pursuant to the Over-allotment Option, the Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board of Directors

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited

Li Jun

Executive Director

Hangzhou, August 2, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Guo Jiafeng, Mr. Zhang Yadong and Mr. Liu Wensheng as non-executive Directors, Mr. Li Jun and Mr. Lin Sanjiu as executive Directors, and Mr. Lin Zhihong, Dr. Ding Zuyu and Mr. Chan Yan Kwan Andy as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Greentown Management Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2020 10:46:16 UTC
