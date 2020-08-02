Greentown Management : STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated June 29, 2020 (the "Prospectus") of Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (the "Company").

GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

綠 城 管 理 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9979)

STABILIZING ACTIONS

AND

END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on August 2, 2020, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

Further information of the stabilizing actions undertaken by the Stabilizing Manager during the stabilization period is set out in this announcement.

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

