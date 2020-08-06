Log in
Greentown Management : UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2020

08/06/2020 | 05:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

綠 城 管 理 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9979)

UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA FOR

THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating data of the Company and its subsidiaries and associates (the "Group") for the seven months ended 31 July 2020 as follows:

In July 2020, the total saleable area under project management business of the Group reached approximately 460,000 sq.m., of which approximately 340,000 sq.m. was from self-operated projects and through cooperation with business partners, together with approximately 120,000 sq.m. was from our associates and other companies. The total contracted sales amount reached approximately RMB6.3 billion, of which approximately RMB4.9 billion was from self-operated projects and through cooperation with business partners, as well as approximately RMB1.4 billion was from our associates and other companies.

In addition, for the seven months ended 31 July 2020, the total saleable area under project management business of the Group reached approximately 2.12 million sq.m., of which approximately 1.45 million sq.m. was from self-operated projects and through cooperation with business partners, together with approximately 0.67 million sq.m. was from our associates and other companies. The total contracted sales amount reached approximately RMB31.4 billion, of which approximately RMB23.6 billion was from self-operated projects and through cooperation with business partners, as well as approximately RMB7.8 billion was from our associates and other companies.

The above-mentioned data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such data. As such, the above data, which is preliminary in nature, is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such data when dealing in the securities of the Company. In case of any doubt, investors should seek independent advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited

Li Jun

Executive Director

Hangzhou, August 6, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Guo Jiafeng, Mr. Zhang Yadong and Mr. Liu Wensheng as non-executive Directors, Mr. Li Jun and Mr. Lin Sanjiu as executive Directors, and Mr. Lin Zhihong, Dr. Ding Zuyu and Mr. Chan Yan Kwan Andy as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Greentown Management Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 09:23:03 UTC
