Greenville Technical College and KUKA USA Form Strategic Partnership to Improve Robotics Training in the Southeast

Greenville
Technical College (GTC) and KUKA
USA have formed a unique partnership that will allow KUKA to train
employees of its global customers at GTC’s Center for Manufacturing
Innovation (CMI) and give GTC students access to the same resources.
The partnership helps the Center for Manufacturing Innovation work to
advance the level of technical training offered to students seeking
associate degrees in advanced manufacturing technologies. Students will
soon have the opportunity to earn an industry-recognized KUKA
certificate as part of their studies.
The GTC Center for Manufacturing Innovation is one of three facilities
in the U.S. that has access to this level of robotics training, the
second being KUKA’s North American headquarters in Michigan and the
third at KUKA’s west coast location in Fremont, California.
“We are excited to work with KUKA,” said David Clayton, executive
director at the Center for Manufacturing Innovation. “KUKA is an
industry leader in robotics and automation, and this partnership will
build on our vision for CMI as the hub for advanced manufacturing in the
southeast. The partnership gives our students access to the latest
technology and curricula, allowing them to earn a certificate that will
set them apart in their careers.”
Four large robot cells have been installed at CMI, and a dedicated KUKA
trainer began offering classes in early September. This equipment adds
to CMI’s diverse set of manufacturing technologies including 5-axis
machining centers, fully automated manufacturing assembly systems, and
additive manufacturing technology. Thousands of KUKA robots have been
installed in the region supporting advanced manufacturers.
“As manufacturing industries, such as automotive and aerospace, continue
to grow in the southeast, technical and robotics training will only
become more prevalent,” said Joe Gemma, chief regional officer at KUKA
USA. “We’re excited to partner with Greenville Technical College to help
students and businesses alike improve their knowledge with our advanced
robots and in-depth training.”
Earlier this year, the Vehicle Assembly Center opened at CMI in
cooperation with Clemson University, BMW, and other partners to test new
manufacturing processes and technologies away from the factory floor.
Students experience scenarios related to safety, facility planning, and
integrated systems without interrupting production as they complete
research and development projects. This center also bridges the gap
between the education of the engineer and technician, as students from
Greenville Technical College and Clemson work together in teams to meet
the demands of industrial clients.
Since the Center for Manufacturing Innovation opened nearly two years
ago, it has helped to create awareness of opportunities in manufacturing
with nearly 7,000 visitors including students from dozens of schools
coming through the doors. Since 2016, enrollment in programs offered at
CMI has grown rapidly, with nearly 500 students enrolled in mechatronics
and machine tool technology programs and more than 800 pursuing
manufacturing-related education.
To learn more about GTC, KUKA, as well as their partnership to improve
training resources in the southeast, please visit www.gvltec.edu
and www.kuka.com.
About KUKA
KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of around 3.5
billion euro and around 14,200 employees. As leading global supplier of
intelligent automation solutions, KUKA offers its customers in the
automotive, electronics, consumer goods, metalworking,
logistics/e-commerce, healthcare and service robotics industries
everything they need from a single source: from components and cells to
fully automated systems. The KUKA Group is headquartered in Augsburg.
About Greenville Technical College
Greenville Technical College (GTC) is a five-campus system where
nearly 30,000 students are annually preparing for the strongest careers
of today and tomorrow. Established in 1962, the college’s mission is to
transform students’ lives and help the community thrive by providing a
world-class, affordable education. With more than 100 curriculum program
choices along with short-term training for career and personal
development, Greenville Technical College gives employers a ready supply
of skilled workers and provides students with an education that will
help them succeed.
First accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools
Commission on Colleges in 1968, the college’s accreditation was
reaffirmed in 2013 for a ten-year period – the maximum time period
possible. Regional accreditation allows students to transfer easily and
gives employers assurance that job candidates from Greenville Technical
College have received a quality education.
