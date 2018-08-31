Greeting Card Association : Teams up with U.S. Postal Service

New “Mail a Smile” Postmark Kicks Off September 1

The Greeting Card Association (GCA) is teaming up with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to deliver smiles throughout September with a new “Mail a Smile” postmark that will be stamped on all first-class mail starting September 1.

“Thank you to the USPS for creating this new postmark that will remind people about the importance of making meaningful connections through cards,” said Peter Doherty, CAE and GCA executive director. “While ‘Thinking of You Week’ is September 24 – 30, we’re really excited that the USPS will be celebrating for 30 days with its ‘Mail a Smile’ postmark,” he said.

“Thinking of You Week” seeks to create a broad awareness for the positive impact a greeting card can have on the recipient – especially when it is unexpected – and create a wave of more meaningful connections and caring throughout the year.

“If you’ve ever felt like you’re not making a meaningful connection with a friend, co-worker or family member, send a ‘thinking of you’ card during this year’s ‘Thinking of You Week,’” said Peter Doherty, executive director, Greeting Card Association. “Of course, selecting, sending and receiving greeting cards throughout the year to remember a birthday, celebrate an anniversary or just about any holiday (or no occasion at all) can bring joy to the sender and the recipient,” he said.

First launched in the U.K., the Washington-based Greeting Card Association is happy to bring ’Thinking of You Week’ to the United States this year and is a proud sponsor of the program.” Visit www.thinkingofyouweekusa.com for more information on how to help spread a wave of happiness and caring. Share your “Thinking of You Week” story at info@thinkingofyouweekusa.com.

About the GCA

The Greeting Card Association is the U.S. trade association for the greeting card and social expression industry. Founded in 1941, the GCA represents nearly 200 American and international publishers from start-ups to established companies along with suppliers that provide production services and wholesale product distribution.

