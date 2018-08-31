Greeting Card Association : Teams up with U.S. Postal Service

The Greeting Card Association (GCA) is teaming up with the U.S. Postal
Service (USPS) to deliver smiles throughout September with a new “Mail a
Smile” postmark that will be stamped on all first-class mail starting
September 1.
“Thank you to the USPS for creating this new postmark that will remind
people about the importance of making meaningful connections through
cards,” said Peter Doherty, CAE and GCA executive director. “While
‘Thinking of You Week’ is September 24 – 30, we’re really excited that
the USPS will be celebrating for 30 days with its ‘Mail a Smile’
postmark,” he said.
“Thinking of You Week” seeks to create a broad awareness for the
positive impact a greeting card can have on the recipient – especially
when it is unexpected – and create a wave of more meaningful connections
and caring throughout the year.
“If you’ve ever felt like you’re not making a meaningful connection with
a friend, co-worker or family member, send a ‘thinking of you’ card
during this year’s ‘Thinking of You Week,’” said Peter Doherty,
executive director, Greeting Card Association. “Of course, selecting,
sending and receiving greeting cards throughout the year to remember a
birthday, celebrate an anniversary or just about any holiday (or no
occasion at all) can bring joy to the sender and the recipient,” he said.
First launched in the U.K., the Washington-based Greeting Card
Association is happy to bring ’Thinking of You Week’ to the United
States this year and is a proud sponsor of the program.” Visit www.thinkingofyouweekusa.com
for more information on how to help spread a wave of happiness and
caring. Share your “Thinking of You Week” story at info@thinkingofyouweekusa.com.
About the GCA
The Greeting
Card Association is the U.S. trade association for the greeting card
and social expression industry. Founded in 1941, the GCA represents
nearly 200 American and international publishers from start-ups to
established companies along with suppliers that provide production
services and wholesale product distribution.
