Greetings to Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

07/23/2020 | 11:31am EDT
Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi as the country celebrates National Day.

According to the head of state, Egypt remains Belarus' reliable political and trading partner in North Africa and the Middle East. The two leaders held fruitful talks during the recent exchange of visits at the highest level. This helped outline new promising areas for further development of cooperation in various sectors. 'Belarus will do its best to fulfill the reached agreements,' Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed. The head of state also invited the President of Egypt to pay an official visit to Belarus.

'I am confident that contacts between institutions, organizations and companies of the two countries, sustainable humanitarian and personal ties will promote the strengthening of friendly relations,' the message of greetings runs.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi strong health and every success on his responsible political post, and also concord and peaceful skies to the people of Egypt.

Disclaimer

President of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 15:30:19 UTC
