Greg Cobb Elected New President of Ei Corporation

05/22/2020 | 09:02am EDT

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Ei Corporation have elected Greg Cobb, as the company's new President.   Greg has been the company's Chief Financial Officer for the past 2 years.  Greg will have management responsibility for Energy Inspectors, Ei Engineering, Ei Risk Management and newly acquired ABCO Engineering Services.

As company CFO for the past 2 years, Greg has an intimate understanding of the Ei family of companies, its clients and management.  Greg has a diverse and varied business and educational background, is well known in the homebuilding community, and has been involved in senior management with high growth, and entrepreneurial companies for 20 years.  Originally a Computer Engineer, Greg has both a Law Degree, and M.B.A. from Arizona State University. Greg has begun his new role and will be based out of the company's Phoenix offices.

Galo LeBron will continue as Chairman/CEO at the companies Las Vegas Headquarters office.

About Ei Companies
Ei Companies is a group of companies providing end to end solutions for the construction industry including Quality Assurance, Energy Modeling, Consulting & Construction Oversight, MEP Engineering services amongst others. The companies consist of Ei Corporation, Energy Inspectors Corporation, Ei Risk Management Corporation, and newly acquired ABCO Engineering Corporation. The companies are headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional offices in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Southern California, Northern California, Utah, Oregon, and Washington

www.eicompanies.com 

Contact:
Danielle Armentrout
darmentrout@eicompanies.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greg-cobb-elected-new-president-of-ei-corporation-301064266.html

SOURCE Ei Companies


© PRNewswire 2020
