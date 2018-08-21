Log in
Greg Gianforte : Gianforte Statement on EPA’s Proposal to Reverse Costly Obama-era Rule

08/21/2018 | 11:22pm CEST

Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte today released the statement below after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unveiled its proposed Affordable Clean Energy rule to replace the Obama-era 'Clean Power Plan.'

'For eight years, the Obama administration consistently worked to undermine Montana energy and waged a punitive war on Montana coal. The Obama administration's so-called Clean Power Plan would have raised electricity prices for Montanans, harmed our economy, cost American jobs, and threatened our energy security,' Gianforte said.

'I welcome the Trump administration's Affordable Clean Energy rule which would replace the burdensome, costly Obama-era mandate with a rule designed to empower states, promote American energy dominance, and protect our environment,' Gianforte said.

Background:

More information about the proposed Affordable Clean Energy rule may be found on the EPA's website HERE.

Disclaimer

Greg Gianforte published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 21:21:04 UTC
