Greg Gluchowski Named to the National Safety Council “CEOs Who ‘Get It'” List

01/28/2019 | 08:31pm EST

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. (NYSE-AMEX: HLM.PR) and The Hillman Group, Inc. (collectively, “Hillman” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that President & CEO, Greg Gluchowski, was named to the 2019 list of “CEOs Who ‘Get It,’” an annual recognition presented by the National Safety Council to leaders who go above and beyond to protect employees both on and off the job.

Greg Gluchowski
President & CEO of Hillman


“It is an honor to receive this recognition on behalf of our 3,700 Hillman team members and our Global Leadership Safety Council.  It is their dedication and commitment to putting safety first every day that has made the difference in our results and made this award possible.  I am proud of and honored to lead such an incredible team,” said Greg Gluchowski President and CEO of The Hillman Group. 

Each year, the National Safety Council selects an elite group of CEOs who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to safety. The list includes CEOs from both national and international organizations. Each honoree has built his or her organization’s safety strategy using four key components: leadership and employee engagement, safety management solutions, risk reduction, and performance measurement.

“These leaders understand that safety is the cornerstone of every world-class business,” said Nick Smith, interim president and CEO of the National Safety Council. “They have set a standard for their peers and colleagues, and we are proud to recognize their efforts.”

Additional 2019 recipients are:

  • Stuart Bradie, president and CEO, KBR
  • Anthony “Tony” Campbell, president and CEO, East Kentucky Power Cooperative
  • Brian DiSabatino, CEO, EDiS Co.
  • John E. Fenton, president and CEO, Patriot Rail Co. LLC
  • Maree Russo Mulvoy, president, M R Products Inc., home of Mr. Chain
  • Kenneth J. Rueter, president and CEO, UCOR, an AECOM-led partnership with Jacobs
  • William A. Wulfsohn, chairman and CEO, Ashland

A Q&A with Greg Gluchowski is featured in the February 2019 issue of Safety+Health magazine.

About Hillman

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 26,000 customers. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.  For more information on the Company, please visit our website at http://www.hillmangroup.com or call Investor Relations at (513) 851-4900, ext. 60292. 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e83e6dc-bf4c-43c7-a943-52d1bf8ae6a7.

HILLMAN logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.