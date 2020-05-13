Log in
Greg Murphy Joins INSTANDA to Lead North American Expansion

05/13/2020 | 11:16am EDT

HARTFORD, Conn., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INSTANDA, provider of a cloud-based, digital ecosystem for property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is pleased to announce Greg Murphy has joined the company’s leadership team as Executive Vice President, North America.

“Having just come from that side of the industry, Greg has a deep understanding of the challenges facing primary insurers,” said Tim Hardcastle, INSTANDA CEO. “His strategic way of thinking about using technology to achieve business goals for insurance organizations is something we feel will be very beneficial to our clients and prospects.”

Prior to joining INSTANDA, Murphy was vice president of business transformation and IT strategy with W.R. Berkley Corporation, where he led overall business transformation initiatives across the entire 50+ family of Berkley companies. He also held leadership positions with Voya Financial, Ameriprise Financial Services, Thrivent Financial, and Oracle where he learned firsthand the importance of using business needs to prioritize technology initiatives, as well as building and maintaining a modern technology environment.

"Today, insurance organizations can’t afford to settle for the limited digital functionality, flexibility, accessibility, or scalability that legacy systems offer,” said Murphy. “INSTANDA is a modern platform option that presents a real alternative to enterprise rip-and-replace projects, moves insurers from on-prem to cloud deployment, and opens new markets and distribution channels for business.  I am looking forward to working with our clients and prospects to consider the many possibilities in the near future.  I know that insurers will be looking for quick wins coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, and we will be right there to help them get to market quickly. Getting insurance products delivered in a few weeks versus the typical 12 to 18-month timeframe is an experience I am excited to bring to our clients.”

Murphy pairs significant technology and financial services expertise with a passion for transforming the customer experience and improving the reputation of the insurance industry. His career has been marked thus far by impressive accomplishments turning concepts into realities through successful deployments of technology and products.  He is exceptionally skilled at translating business ideas into technology possibilities.

INSTANDA’s configurable, no code solution can be easily customized for insurance companies, MGAs and other insurance organizations according to both market and organizational needs. By offering the ability to ingest product portfolios, build complex underwriting and workflows, and deliver customer experience and consumer (agent or self-service) propositions, INSTANDA is enabling a truly modern and digital insurance customer experience.

About INSTANDA
INSTANDA’s cloud-based, insurance ecosystem for the U.S. P&C industry includes a configurable, integrated environment for product design, rating, policy administration, digital payments, analytics, and services, which can be rapidly implemented or upgraded using agile methodologies to deliver the capabilities and results P&C insurers need to compete in a digital-first world.  Learn more at https://instanda.com/.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
(859) 803-6597
jen@stnickmedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
