Greg Norman Estates : to Join Old Bridge Cellars in Next-Generation Partnership

Greg Norman Estates today announced the transition of its business from Treasury Wine Estates to Old Bridge Cellars – the Napa, CA based wine company.

Greg Norman Estates launched in 1999 as a joint venture partnership between then Fosters Wine Estates and Australian-born Hall of Fame golfer, Greg Norman. The partnership kicked-off with the 1996 vintage Cabernet-Merlot from Coonawarra, South Australia. Over the course of the last 23 years the brand has grown to encompass a diverse portfolio including several bottlings from Greg’s homeland of Australia, varietals from California and New Zealand.

“I got into the wine business through the partnership with Fosters Wine Estates, now Treasury Wine Estates, more than twenty years ago and it has been quite a journey for me and my family. I am thankful for the support and growth my brand has seen with one of the biggest wine companies in the world. As we refocus the brand, I look forward to continuing on this journey with the fantastic and highly accomplished team at Old Bridge Cellars,” said Greg Norman, Proprietor of Greg Norman Estates. “I look forward to working alongside the Old Bridge Cellars team and all of our distributor partners across the US to ensure Greg Norman Estates sees another twenty years (at least!) of success,” he added.

Initially, the focus of the partnership with Old Bridge Cellars will include a rebranding and re-appellating of core varietals in the Greg Norman Estates portfolio. They will be responsible for all sourcing, winemaking, strategic planning, sales and marketing for the Greg Norman Estates brand and will continue the efforts of Treasury Wine Estates in crafting the highest quality wine for the Norman family.

“Our team is eager to begin working with the Norman family to reshape and grow this brand to the highest level possible,” said Rob Buono, President of Old Bridge Cellars. “Greg was one of the first to bring Australian wines to the U.S. consumer and the portfolio has since blossomed to include a robust selection of central coast and Napa wines among others. We want to continue this tradition of offering premium wines at an accessible price point and look forward to being a part of the next generation of the Greg Norman brand.”

Treasury Wine Estates and Old Bridge Cellars are working closely on the transition to take place on August 1, 2019. “It is important to us to ensure a smooth and seamless transition as we move the Greg Norman Estates brand to the stewardship of Old Bridge Cellars, said Victoria Snyder, Treasury Wine Estates Americas President. “We are thrilled to have been part of the Greg Norman Estates brand growth and successful in growing the brand over a twenty-year fruitful partnership,” she added.

About Greg Norman Estates

Greg Norman’s passion for fine wine was the genesis of Greg Norman Estates—a collection of wines produced from some of finest growing regions in California, New Zealand and Greg’s homeland of Australia. An avid wine collector and strong believer in the role of wine in an active, easygoing lifestyle, Greg’s aim is to produce approachable wines that can compete with the best on the wine world stage. www.gregnormanestateswine.com

About Old Bridge Cellars

Old Bridge Cellars is a leading importer, sales and marketing specialist based in Napa, California. For more than 25 years, OBC’s portfolio has been recognized for its collection of independently owned benchmark, regional estates that include d'Arenberg, Leeuwin Estate, John Duval Wines, Giant Steps, Innocent Bystander, Brokenwood, Greywacke, Maison L’Envoyé and Clos Du Val. www.obcwines.com

