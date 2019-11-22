Greg Percy is joining CAD Railway Industries as Executive Vice President, Passenger Services and Strategic Planning.

Fausto Levy, Chairman, President and CEO of CAD Railway Industries Ltd is pleased to announce that, as of November 18, 2019 Greg Percy has joined CAD Railway Industries as Executive Vice President, Passenger Services and Strategic Planning.

Greg has been in the North American transportation industry for more than 37 years, including 18 years at Canadian Pacific Railway, and 17 years at Metrolinx. Greg was appointed President of GO Transit in 2013, later becoming Metrolinx’s first Chief Operating Officer, where he made strong contributions to the organization by improving capacity growth and operations efficiencies. Under his leadership, Metrolinx purchased 80% of its rail operating network, opened its state-of-the-art Network Operations Control Centre (NOC), tripled the number of bi-level coaches to more than 950, opened the Whitby Rail Maintenance facility, launched the UP Express service, and increased rail service by 35% over the past two years.

Greg’s experience in the freight, inter-city passenger and commuter rail industries, private and public sectors, enables him to have a broad understanding of current industry pressures and emerging trends.

Greg was President of the Toronto Railway Club (2010), a Board Member of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, on the Executive Committee of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and the Canadian Transit Association (CUTA), and also a board member of the Railway Association of Canada (RAC).

