Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greg Percy is joining CAD Railway Industries as Executive Vice President, Passenger Services and Strategic Planning.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 02:08pm EST

Fausto Levy, Chairman, President and CEO of CAD Railway Industries Ltd is pleased to announce that, as of November 18, 2019 Greg Percy has joined CAD Railway Industries as Executive Vice President, Passenger Services and Strategic Planning.

Greg has been in the North American transportation industry for more than 37 years, including 18 years at Canadian Pacific Railway, and 17 years at Metrolinx. Greg was appointed President of GO Transit in 2013, later becoming Metrolinx’s first Chief Operating Officer, where he made strong contributions to the organization by improving capacity growth and operations efficiencies. Under his leadership, Metrolinx purchased 80% of its rail operating network, opened its state-of-the-art Network Operations Control Centre (NOC), tripled the number of bi-level coaches to more than 950, opened the Whitby Rail Maintenance facility, launched the UP Express service, and increased rail service by 35% over the past two years.

Greg’s experience in the freight, inter-city passenger and commuter rail industries, private and public sectors, enables him to have a broad understanding of current industry pressures and emerging trends.

Greg was President of the Toronto Railway Club (2010), a Board Member of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, on the Executive Committee of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and the Canadian Transit Association (CUTA), and also a board member of the Railway Association of Canada (RAC).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:43pCODA SIGNATURE : Takes Top Prizes in Edibles, Topicals and Vape Cartridges at High Times Colorado Cannabis Cup 2019
BU
02:43pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR INFY, QUAD, REZI AND ACB : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
02:42pSALINI IMPREGILO'S MASSIMO FERRARI AT 2019 S&P ITALY CORPORATE EVENT : Progetto Italia marks turning point for sector in Italy
PU
02:40pJet industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai
RE
02:37pAGILYSYS : Restaurants Find Sustainable Methods for Limiting Food Waste During the Holidays
PU
02:37pBOEING : 737 MAX 10 Makes its Debut
PU
02:37pSTUPID STRONG : 5th Anniversary Event Raises Over $285,000 To Support Gastric Cancer Research
PR
02:37pGLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:36pWATCH : NCLA Video Exposes Injustice Behind SEC's Administrative Hearings
GL
02:33pSOFTWARE ACQUISITION GROUP INC : . Announces Closing of $149,500,000 Initial Public Offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2S&P 500 : Trump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : SHATTERED GLASS: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
4THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Xerox Considers a Hostile Bid for HP -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group