Gregor Collins' ‘The Accidental Caregiver Part II' is set to be released this summer

07/22/2020 | 12:01am EDT

ARLINGTON, Va., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gregor Collins, the author of the acclaimed memoir “The Accidental Caregiver: How I Met, Loved, and Lost Legendary Holocaust Refugee Maria Altmann,” is back in the literary scene with the publication of “The Accidental Caregiver Part II: Saying YES to a World without Maria Altmann” (published by Balboa Press).

 

The young actor who became a caregiver for Maria Altmann — whose story as a Holocaust refugee was portrayed by Helen Mirren in the movie “Woman in Gold”— takes readers on another accidental adventure in this sequel that will leave everyone afresh with life lessons to ponder on.

 

“The Accidental Caregiver Part II” chronicles a new journey, one that Collins embarked on just as accidentally as he did the first. Here, he shares with readers how his life was transformed — but this time, without Maria. With the same candor, grace and raw vulnerability, Collins charts his course to faraway lands like Australia and Mexico where he introduces Maria to other Holocaust survivors, then on a cross-country trek to New York, where he finds himself a caregiver once again to Maria’s cousin Ruth, while he presents his book as a stage play to packed audiences. With each vivid new tale, Collins offers readers a fearless glimpse into his mind, which, though sometimes dark, is always honest. In the end, with Maria as his muse, Collins says yes to life and love in a way he could never have predicted— and would not have had any other way.

 

Candid, poignant and deeply affecting, this confessional memoir portrays the importance of following one’s dreams, getting out of one’s comfort zone, and living in the moment. Like the first book, it continues to tell a true human story with substance and hope that exhibits all the love, charm, humor and art that people need more of in this life.

 

“The Accidental Caregiver Part II” is available for purchase at https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/805259-the-accidental-caregiver-part-ii

 

“The Accidental Caregiver Part II: Saying YES to a World without Maria Altmann”

By Gregor Collins

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 202 pages | ISBN 9781982246068

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 202 pages | ISBN 9781982246051

E-Book | 202 pages | ISBN 9781982246297

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Gregor Collins is an author, speaker and contributor based in Washington, DC. He started his career in Los Angeles as a reality TV producer, before shifting gears to producing and acting in independent films. His writing and acting have been featured in The Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Huffington Post, Publisher's Weekly, Cinema Editor Magazine and others, as well as one Off-Off Broadway stages across New York, where he lived until 2020, when he moved to Arlington, Virginia. Aside from his work as a contributor, he created and curates Humans in My Phone, a micro-documentary series featuring the humans in his phone. His is also the author of “The Accidental Caregiver: How I Met, Loved, and Lost Legendary Holocaust refugee Maria Altmann.” For more details, visit gregorcollins.com.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Balboa Press
1-877-407-4847
pressreleases@balboapress.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
