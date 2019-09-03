Gregory Antoine, MD Named Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at Morehouse School of Medicine

Atlanta, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) welcomes the school’s new Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer Gregory Antoine, MD. In this role, Dr. Antoine will develop and drive strategies to improve health outcomes through MSM’s clinical enterprise, which includes the Morehouse Healthcare clinical practice, hospital partners, the Veterans Administration services and all clinical departments.

“We are excited to have someone with such extensive experience, as well as the academic medicine breadth and depth as that of Dr. Antoine, to lead our growing clinical arm,” said MSM President and Dean Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD. “His wide-ranging knowledge and expertise will benefit the school as we continue to expand our reach and build bridges from health to health equity.”

Dr. Antoine comes to MSM from Fayetteville, N.C. where he served as chief of staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. For 12 years, Dr. Antoine was chief of plastic and reconstructive surgery and associate professor of surgery- otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at Boston University’s School of Medicine. He also served as an assistant professor of otolaryngology at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.

Dr. Antoine is a graduate of Jackson State University. He obtained his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo. After receiving his MD, he went on to pursue training at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine. Dr. Antoine completed his residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Georgetown University School of Medicine.

A veteran of both the Navy and the Army, the retired colonel also holds several non-medical degrees. He earned a Master in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and a Master of Project and Program Management from Brandeis University. He is a fellow in the American College of Surgeons, a member of the Society of University Otolaryngologists Head and Neck Surgeons and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is also certified by both the American Board of Otolaryngology and the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

