Gregory B. Sephton, Ph.D. Joins Haug Partners LLP as Partner in New York

Haug Partners LLP would like to welcome Gregory B Sephton, Ph.D. as he joins us in the New York office of our firm.

With over 25 years of experience in high stakes litigation, Gregory has represented leaders in the pharma and biopharma trades where his background covers diversified technologies involving medical devices, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and biologicals.

Gregory has won billion dollar pharmaceutical and biotechnology patent cases in federal district courts and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). While handling patent cases for antivirals, hypnotics, anti-fungals, anti-bacterials, and anti-ulcer drugs, including oral, intravenous, and liposomal drug formulation technologies, Gregory developed a deep understanding of Hatch-Waxman litigation. Gregory is also highly experienced in intellectual property counseling, due diligence, and transactions.

Gregory led Forward Pharma to a $1.25 billion settlement in its worldwide patent dispute with Biogen over rights to its Tecfidera® (multiple sclerosis) treatment.

Prior to joining Haug Partners LLP, Gregory was a Partner at Pierce Bainbridge and previously Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP. Before that he was a partner at Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto (now Venable).

Gregory attended Suffolk University Law School ( J.D.), Brandeis University ( Ph.D.), and the University of Toronto (B.Sc. Hons.).

Ed Haug, Chairman of the firm, said this about Gregory: “We are very excited to have Gregory join our partnership. Gregory has a wealth of experience in both patent procurement and enforcement. He has successfully litigated high stakes cases, some valued in excess of a billion dollars. His experience includes representation of Novartis, Sanofi, Warner Chilcott, Astra Zeneca, Forward Pharma and Emory University. Gregory is a significant addition to the Firm’s already existing expertise in the interplay between skilled trial work and understanding cutting edge technology.”

Haug Partners LLP is a national law firm that provides integrated, multidisciplinary legal services in the areas of intellectual property, FDA law, and antitrust and commercial transactions. The firm has offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005550/en/