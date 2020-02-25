Gregory FCA : Acquires KM Digital Relations

Former Gregory FCAer Kwan Morrow returns to drive growth of Gregory FCA’s quickly growing digital and social marketing practice

Coming off the heels of a significant capital raise, Gregory FCA, one of the nation’s 50 largest public relations firms, today announced the acquisition of KM Digital Relations, a digital and social marketing agency based in Ft. Washington, Pa. Headed by former Gregory FCA employee Kwan Morrow, KM Digital Relations provides social media, digital marketing, and lead generation services to a portfolio of national B2B clients.

“Welcome home, Kwan,” begins Greg Matusky, CEO of Gregory FCA. “For years, we watched Kwan build a firm of national prominence and kept in touch with him as he grew his practice. With fresh capital on our balance sheet, we determined to make the acquisition of his firm and his staff of professionals a top priority in order to expand our service offering to some 100 clients nationwide.”

Morrow and his experienced staff will bring new digital and social offerings to Gregory FCA as well as amplify the firm’s current services, including advanced social media capabilities, digital advertising, employee and executive social programs, and comprehensive inbound marketing.

“There isn’t another agency we would ever consider merging with other than Gregory FCA,” says Morrow, who had worked in the firm’s digital and social marketing practices for four years, leaving in 2013 before starting his own firm. “Gregory FCA provides us a large national, if not international client portfolio that can benefit from leading-edge digital marketing services. Our goal is to deliver a quality of expertise and results to their installed base while continuing to serve our established clients located throughout the country.”

KM Digital Relations has represented an impressive list of clients that includes RMS, Criteo, Blue Prism, venture capital firms, and leading enterprise technology organizations. In addition, KM Digital Relations brings strong experience and expertise in working with venture-backed SaaS companies from pre-launch through IPO and beyond.

Gregory FCA recently closed on a capital growth investment from Copley Equity Partners, with the mandate to acquire talent and practices that will accelerate the firm’s fast growth and serve as a platform to disrupt the public relations industry.

“Kwan’s client commitment and focus, his passion for all things social, and for delivering measurable results to clients, aligns perfectly with our vision for Gregory FCA,” says Gregory FCA President Joseph Anthony. “As the nation’s sixth largest financial services public relations firm, we are deeply embedded with our clients and see a real and urgent need for how financial services companies can use digital marketing to build their brand, reach channels within the industry, and generate leads on every level of financial services. Kwan and his team bring remarkable competence and expertise to the financial services industry, and we’re excited to introduce them to our clients as we act upon our plan to double the size of Gregory FCA over the next few years.”

About Gregory FCA

Gregory FCA is one of the 50 largest public relations firms in the country, headquartered along Philadelphia’s Main Line. Founded in 1990, Gregory FCA serves a range of privately owned and publicly traded companies, providing integrated public relations and communications services that build brands, grow revenue, increase shareholder value and create visibility. Gregory FCA operates on the simple premise, “Our clients are changing the world, and we make sure the world knows it.”

For more information, please visit www.gregoryfca.com.

